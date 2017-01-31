

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production growth quickened for the second straight month in December, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Tuesday.



Industrial production expanded a working-day-adjusted 10.0 percent year-over-year in December, faster than the 9.5 percent spike in November. The measure has been rising since July.



The annual growth in December was mainly driven by a 19.8 percent surge in energy production. Both mining and manufacturing output grew by 12.9 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively.



Month-on-month, industrial production fell a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 1.0 percent from November, when it increased by 1.6 percent.



As compared to the preceding year, total industrial production advanced 2.3 percent in 2016.



Separately, the statistical office revealed that retail sales growth moderated to 3.0 percent in December from November's 6-month high of 7.0 percent.



Monthly, retail sales rebounded sharply by 15.0 percent in December, following a 1.0 percent fall in the prior month.



For the whole year 2016, retail trade turnover grew 4.0 percent as compared to 2015.



