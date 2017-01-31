Curetis / Press Release: Curetis' Global Installed Base Expanding to Over 150 Unyvero Analyzers . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Curetis' Global Installed Base Expanding to Over 150 Unyvero Analyzers

- Completion of EMEA Direct Sales team build-out drives 46% growth in system installations over the course of 2016

- Reported unaudited FY 2016 revenue and strong year-end cash position

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, January 31, 2017 - Curetis N.V. (Euronext: CURE, the "Company" and, together with Curetis GmbH, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced the installation of its milestone 150th Unyvero Analyzer worldwide.

Curetis has now grown its installed base of Unyvero Analyzers to 151 as of 31 January 2017. This compares with 103 Analyzers as of the end of 2015, 113 at mid-2016 and 121 as of 30 September 2016.

"We are very pleased to reach this important installed base target, which represents 46% growth in system installations over the course of 2016 and the first month of 2017," said Dr. Oliver Schacht, CEO of Curetis. "As expected, we have started to see significant momentum in placement rates beginning in Q4, 2016, and continuing into early 2017 following the completion of the build out of our EMEA direct sales team in Q3, 2016. Since then, our sales pipeline has expanded dramatically, both in terms of number and quality of prospective customers. We expect this pipeline growth to continue as we approach key inflection points in strategic markets such as the U.S., where our application for 510(k) clearance is currently under review by the FDA. Overall we are now well positioned to deliver further growth in 2017."

The acceleration in placements towards the end of 2016 and first month of 2017 was predominantly driven by the completion of the build out of Curetis' EMEA Direct Sales team, which became fully staffed and operational in the third quarter of 2016 across all of Curetis' direct selling markets in the region.

Since September 30, 2016, new Unyvero Analyzer installations were placed in Germany (4), UK (9), France (8), and Switzerland (3) leading to a current installed base in the Company's direct selling markets of:

Germany: 44

UK: 16

France: 16

BeNeLux: 3

Switzerland: 3

In addition, Curetis' pipeline of prospects has doubled from about 100 active leads early in 2016 to about 200 active leads currently, across all direct selling markets. As well as seeing growth in its direct selling markets, the Company recently signed new distribution partnerships in Greece and Israel, expanding its global distributor network, from 10 distribution partnerships to 12 across 26 countries.

"We expect an increase in commercial conversions to follow in a typical 9 to 12 month sales cycle from new installations," added Dr. Achim Plum, CCO of Curetis, "Therefore, our assumption is that 2017 cartridge revenues will begin to increase considerably as compared to 2016 once all the new installations are up and running and commercial conversions have been made. We have observed that new users of the Unyvero system typically start with a single cartridge type but broaden their usage to other types of available cartridges as they begin to recognize the unique benefits of the Unyvero System. We expect to see similar behavior from new customers as we further expand our installed base."

The Company also reported preliminary unaudited full-year 2016 revenues of EUR 1.3 M and year-end liquidity (cash, cash equivalents and VAT refund receivable) of EUR 24 M. The underlying product revenue (excluding 2015 non-recurring revenues of EUR 0.9 M in system sales to Asian partners for clinical trials and regulatory clearances and EUR 0.3 M of pharma revenue) grew from 0.9M EUR in 2015 to EUR 1.3M in 2016 or by ca.44%. The year-end cash position does not include any amounts under the EUR 25m EIB debt facility announced on 12 December 2016, which remains undrawn to date.

Curetis will report audited full-year 2016 financials on 12 April 2017.

Disclaimer

CAUTION - Investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use. The information contained in this communication does not constitute nor imply an offer to sell or transfer any product, and no product based on the Curetis Unyvero technology is currently available for sale in the United States of America or Canada. The analytical and clinical performance characteristics of any Curetis Unyvero product which may be sold at some future point in time in the U.S. have not yet been established.

About Curetis

Founded in 2007, Curetis is a molecular diagnostics company which focuses on the development and commercialization of reliable, fast and cost-effective products for diagnosing severe infectious diseases. The diagnostic solutions of Curetis enable rapid multi-parameter pathogen and antibiotic resistance marker detection in only a few hours, a process that today can take up to days or even weeks with other techniques.

To date, Curetis has raised EUR 44.3 million in an IPO on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels and private equity funds of over EUR 63.5 million. Furthermore, Curetis has entered into a debt financing facility with EIB for up to EUR 25 million. The company is based in Holzgerlingen near Stuttgart, Germany. Curetis has signed collaboration agreements with Heraeus Medical and Cempra Inc. as well as several international distribution agreements covering many countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

For further information, please visit www.curetis.com (http://www.curetis.com).

Legal Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in Curetis.

The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. Curetis does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons.

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", or "should", and include statements Curetis makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Curetis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

