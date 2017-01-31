sprite-preloader
New Number of Shares in Handelsbanken

STOCKHOLM, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Due to an exchange of convertible notes in Svenska Handelsbanken AB, the number of Class A shares has increased by 21736 shares and the number of votes has increased by 21736. Following the increase, the total number of shares in Handelsbanken is 1944173136 of which 1908921807 are Class A shares and 35 251329 are Class B shares. The total number of votes in Handelsbanken is 1912446939,90. The share capital amounts to SEK 3013468360,80 after the increase.

For further information, please contact:

Klas Tollstadius,
Head of Corporate Governance,
Tel: +46-8-701-29-01 or +46-70-576-76-74

This information is of the type that Handelsbanken is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Swedish Securities Markets Act and the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act.
The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.00 CET on 31 January 2017.For more information about Handelsbanken, see: www.handelsbanken.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/handelsbanken/r/new-number-of-shares-in-handelsbanken,c2172037

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/3555/2172037/617951.pdf

PDF


