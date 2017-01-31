Hereby Joined stock company "TALSU MEŽRUPNIECIBA" informs that has received from companies shareholder Gatis Štaks corrected standart form from the notification regarding the acquisition of a significant amount of capital shares of Gatis Štaks.



Proportion of voiting rights are same - 95.408%, corrections are done on points 2, 6, 8.



Corrected information can be found in the attachment to this notification.



Member of the Supervisory Board



AS "Talsu mežrupnieciba"



Alda Kiore,



+371 26444714,



tmr@tmr.lv



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=612677