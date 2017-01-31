New number of votes in Bonava AB due to conversion

STOCKHOLM, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The number of votes in Bonava AB has changed due to conversions of a total of 197,413 shares of series A to a total of 197,413 shares of series B.

According to Bonava's articles of association, owner of a share of series A has the right to request that such share is converted to a share of series B. In January, 197,413 shares of series A shares were converted to 197,413 shares of series B at the request of shareholders.

Following the conversions, there were, as of January 31, the last trading day of the month, a total of 108,435,822 registered shares in Bonava AB. Of these 14,177,425 are shares of series A and 94,258,397 shares of series B. The number of votes in the company amounts to 236,032,647 based on the number of registered shares.

This information is information that Bonava AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08.00 CET on January 31, 2017.

