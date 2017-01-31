

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Soft drinks maker Britvic plc (BVIC.L) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter revenue was 351.0 million pounds, an increase of 4.3% on the prior year on a constant currency basis. The strong start to the year was underpinned by volume growth of 3.9%.



GB reported a 2.2% increase in revenue. GB carbonates continued its outperformance of the market with a revenue increase of 5.5%. Pepsi Max and 7UP were both in strong growth, as was R Whites, benefiting from its relaunch last year.



France revenue increased 6.3% with the branded portfolio in strong growth, led by Fruit Shoot and Pressade. Ireland revenue increased 6.4%.



The International division reported a 19.8% increase in revenue, largely as a result of a 14.1% increase in volume. Brazil generated a 7.9% increase in revenue.



Simon Litherland, Chief Executive, said, 'The new financial year has started well .... Encouragingly all our key markets have delivered revenue growth. Whilst the external environment remains uncertain, we are confident that the strong execution of our marketing and innovation plans combined with disciplined revenue management and our cost saving initiatives will deliver full year results in line with market expectations.'



