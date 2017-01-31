Catella Represented Guy Hands in the Acquisition of McDonald's Nordic Operations

STOCKHOLM, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Catella acted as exclusive financial advisor to Guy Hands in raising financing for the acquisition of McDonald's Nordic operations. The parties have signed a share sale and purchase agreement and agreed on the Master Franchise Agreement. Mr. Hands will become the Development Licensee (DL) for the Nordic markets.

The Nordic countries consist of approximately 435 restaurants, of which more than 95% are franchised, and is the clear number one QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) operator in the region. Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

Under the DL structure, McDonald's plans to transfer its ownership interest in McDonald's Norway, Finland, Denmark and Sweden and grant a license to the DL to develop and operate the McDonald's restaurants in these markets. Mr. Hands will provide the capital necessary to support and grow the business.

Guy Hands is also the Chairman and Founder of Terra Firma Capital Partners Limited.

His wife, Julia Hands, is the Chairman and CEO of Hand Picked Hotels, an award winning chain of country house hotels based in the UK.

Julia and Guy intend to leverage their industry experience to further develop the McDonald's brand in the Nordic markets.

"We appreciate the trust and debt advisory mandate given to Catella by the Hands family. We have been able to secure a long term, tailor made financing solution to our client by tapping into the capital markets. Catella is well positioned for this kind of mandate in line with our DNA of being the Link between Property and Finance," says Jesper Bo Hansen, Head of Corporate Finance at Catella.

