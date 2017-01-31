Lexinta are Delighted to Announce the Inauguration of the Lexinta Group Marbella Rugby School

ZUG, Switzerland, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Lexinta in association with Marbella Rugby Club are delighted to announce the inauguration of the Lexinta Group Marbella Rugby School, a project involving over 100 children from four schools within the Marbella area.

The Lexinta Group Marbella Rugby School has the primary objective of encouraging children, between the ages of six and twelve, to play the sport of rugby union to further develop their characters through the intrinsic values of the sport. This enterprise with the support of the Spanish Federation of Rugby (http://www.ferugby.es) has been included in World Rugby's "Get into Rugby" initiative.

Lexinta are proud to sponsor projects that bring awareness to good causes that we feel passionate about. Working closely with community leaders, Lexinta ensures that their giving programs leave a lasting impact and legacy on the world. We are proud of our relationship with the Marbella Rugby Club and are pleased to be extending our commitment in sponsoring the Lexinta Group Marbella Rugby School that bears our name.

Lexinta's philanthropic philosophy is best expressed in the words of its president and founder Bismark Badilla, "without helping others, everything else is meaningless."

