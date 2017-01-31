

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - Electric utility SSE plc (SSE.L) said it completed the third quarter of its financial year on 31 December 2016. The company confirmed that it remains on target to deliver adjusted earnings per share for 2016/17 of at least 120 pence.



The company also expects to report an annual increase in the full-year dividend for 2016/17 that will at least keep pace with RPI inflation.



For 2016/17, SSE now expects that its capital and investment expenditure will total around 1.75 billion pounds gross, which would still be the highest annual investment and capital expenditure by the company to date.



SSE said that as announced earlier, it intends to use around 500 million pounds of the proceeds from the 16.7 percent equity stake divestment in Scotia Gas Networks Limited to return value to shareholders by way of an on-market share buy-back.



The buy-back has started and as at 30 January 2017, SSE had completed 87 million of the buy-back and the process should be concluded by 31 December 2017.



SSE will publish its preliminary results for the financial year ending 31 March 2017 on 17 May 2017.



