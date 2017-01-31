Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S / Annual Financial Report Ringkjoebing Landbobank's announcement of the annual accounts for 2016 - The best profit in the bank's history 31-Jan-2017 / 08:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Profit before tax increased by 12% to DKK 661 million, which equates to a 21% return on equity. Core earnings show an increase of 5% to DKK 617 million and are thus above the upwardly adjusted DKK 525 - 600 million range. Both profit before tax and core earnings are the best in the bank's history and conside-red highly satisfactory. (Million DKK) 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Total core income 983 954 907 844 823 Total expenses and depreciation -318 -306 -298 -273 -265 Core earnings before impairments 665 648 609 571 558 Impairment charges for loans etc. -48 -60 -87 -120 -157 Core earnings 617 588 522 451 401 Result for the portfolio etc. +44 0 +65 +21 +47 Profit before tax 661 588 587 472 448 2016 in headlines: =- The best profit in the bank's history -- 12% improvement in profit before tax to DKK 661 million, equivalent to a 21% return on equity =- Core earnings increased to DKK 617 million, exceeding expectations -- High levels of customer satisfaction and willingness to recommend the bank -- The rate of costs was 32.3 - the lowest in Denmark -- Increase in loans of 3% and in deposits of 8% -- Proposed dividend raised from DKK 30 to DKK 36 per share. A new buy-back programme for up to DKK 170 million is also proposed, increasing the total pay-out ratio to 62% =- Expectations for core earnings of DKK 515 - 615 million in 2017, plus the result for the portfolio Please do not hesitate to contact the bank's management if you have any questions. Yours sincerely, Ringkjoebing Landbobank John Fisker Joern Nielsen Management's review Core income Total core income increased by 3% from DKK 954 million in 2015 to DKK 983 million in 2016. The bank considers the increase highly satisfactory given the market conditions for the sector. Net interest income was DKK 665 million in 2016 compared to DKK 638 million in 2015, an increase of 4%. In 2016, the bank earned extraordinary one-off interest in-come of approximately DKK 13 million from early repayment of longer-term loans. After adjusting for this, interest income in 2016 thus increased by 2% compared to 2015. The increase in net interest income should be compared to a 3% increase in lending, exclu-ding reverse repo transactions. Net interest income is thus still influenced by competi-tion in the sector, a changed mix of loans and the continuing low interest rate level. Fee, commission and foreign exchange income amounted to net DKK 271 million in 2016 compared to net DKK 275 million in 2015, a fall of 1%. This development reflects opposite trends. Income decreased in 2016 due to lower income from the conversion of mortgage loans. The decrease can also be attributed to lower income from trading and the loss of subscription commissions concerning investment fund certificates. The fact that the bank started to receive an outsourcing fee for tasks performed in connection with the investment fund certificates is pulling in the opposite direction. There was also an increase in guarantee commission and other fee income, among others from insu-rance. Earnings from sector shares increased by DKK 2 million to DKK 39 million in 2016. The earnings for the year derive primarily from return on the bank's ownership in DLR Kredit, BankInvest Holding and PRAS. Costs and depreciation Total costs including depreciation and write-downs on tangible assets were DKK 318 million in 2016 compared to DKK 306 million last year, an increase of 4%. Expenses for the Guarantee Fund and the Resolution Fund decreased by DKK 15 million to DKK 2 million in 2016 compared to DKK 17 million in 2015. On the other hand, the bank had higher costs due to its growth strategy. The bank increased its staff during the year, spent more money on national marketing via adverti-sements and TV commercials, and head office was expanded by a big new lease, which was thoroughly renovated and fitted up as bank premises during the year. As the new lease was taken into use, the bank's own premises at Torvet in Ringkoebing were reno-vated. In 2016, the bank also invested in TV and video-conference equipment with a view to ensuring cohesion between the different branches and increasing efficiency. Finally, the bank had higher IT expenses in 2016. The bank is a co-owner of the data centre, Bankdata, and uses it as its primary supplier and partner. The bank's proportio-nate share of the data centre's costs increased during the year. In addition, expenses in Bankdata's basic budget are increasing as a result of its ambitious IT strategy. Bankdata has also solved a record number of legislation and sector-related IT tasks in recent years, which will continue in the next few years. In addition the bank paid IT expenses for the digitalisation of processes and the implementation of MobilePay as part of its product range. The rate of costs was unchanged relative to the 2015 level and was computed at 32.3 for 2016, which continues to be the lowest in Denmark. Impairment charges for loans Impairment charges for loans amounted to DKK 48 million compared with DKK 60 million in the previous year. The falling trend from previous years thus continues for impairment charges, which are equivalent to 0.2% of the total average of loans and guarantees, compared to 0.3% in 2015. The average credit quality of the bank's loans portfolio in general improved marginally compared to 2015. During 2016, individual impairment charges were reversed on a number of customers. The bank also terminated and wrote off a small quantity of agricultural exposures during the financial year. These two circumstances contributed to a reduction of the bank's total balance of individual impairment charges during the financial year, from DKK 665 million at the beginning of the year to DKK 589 million at the end of the year. The bank expects poor financial results for livestock farmers for 2016, in particular for dairy farmers. Many livestock farmers must thus be expected to have negative earnings in 2016. On this basis, the bank assessed that there was a need to increase collective impairment charges by DKK 68 million, from DKK 273 million at the beginning of the year to DKK 341 million at the end of the year. The increased collective impairment charges are thus mainly related to the livestock farmers in the bank's agricultural portfolio. Given the current prices to producers and the outlook for livestock production in Den-mark, the bank expects that the majority of pig and dairy producers again have pro-spects of profitable production in 2017. The bank's total account for impairment charges and provisions was DKK 937 million at the end of the year, equivalent to 4.5% of total loans and guarantees. Actual losses on loans for the year, less interest on the impaired part of loans and recei-vables previously written off, were on a par with the impairment charges recognised as expenses. Total impairment charges and provisions for the year thus decreased only marginally, by DKK 6 million. The portfolio of loans with suspended calculation of interest amounts to DKK 60 million, equivalent to 0.3% of the bank's total loans and guarantees at the end of the year. The portfolio thus decreased compared with the end of 2015, when the amount was DKK 74 million. On the basis of the quality of the bank's loans portfolio and prospects for economic development in the coming year, the bank expects total impairment charges in 2017 to be lower than in 2016. From the be-ginning of 2018, new impairment rules based on the IFRS 9 will enter into force. The implementation of these rules is not expected to materially influence the bank's situation. Core earnings (Million DKK) 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Total core income 983 954 907 844 823 Total expenses and depreciation -318 -306 -298 -273 -265 Core earnings before impairment charges 665 648 609 571 558 Impairment charges for loans etc. -48 -60 -87 -120 -157 Core earnings 617 588 522 451 401 Core earnings were DKK 617 million, compared with DKK 588 million last year, an increase of 5% and the best in the bank's history. At the beginning of the year, the bank announced expected core earnings for the year in the DKK 475 - 575 million range. This range was upwardly adjusted to DKK 525 - 600 million in connection with the presen-tation of the bank's interim report, and the core earnings realised are thus above the upwardly adjusted range. Result for the portfolio and market risk The result for the portfolio for 2016 was DKK 44 million, including funding costs for the portfolio. The falling interest rate level in 2016 positively affected the result for the portfolio. Shares etc. at the end of the year amounted to DKK 531 million, DKK 22 million of which was in listed shares, DKK 147 million in investment fund certificates and DKK 362 million in sector shares etc. The bond portfolio amounted to DKK 3,443 million, and the majority of the portfolio consists of AAA-rated Danish government and mortgage credit bonds. The total interest rate risk - calculated as the impact on profit of a 1 percentage point change in the interest level - was 1.8% of the bank's tier 1 capital at the end of the year. The bank's total market risk within exposures to interest rate risk, listed shares etc. and foreign currency remains at a moderate level, and this policy will continue. The bank's risk of losses calculated on the basis of a Value at Risk model (computed with a

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2017 02:02 ET (07:02 GMT)