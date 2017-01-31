DJ DGAP-Regulatory: Ringkjoebing Landbobank's announcement of the annual accounts for 2016 - The best profit in the bank's history

Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S / Annual Financial Report Ringkjoebing Landbobank's announcement of the annual accounts for 2016 - The best profit in the bank's history 31-Jan-2017 / 08:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Profit before tax increased by 12% to DKK 661 million, which equates to a 21% return on equity. Core earnings show an increase of 5% to DKK 617 million and are thus above the upwardly adjusted DKK 525 - 600 million range. Both profit before tax and core earnings are the best in the bank's history and conside-red highly satisfactory. (Million DKK) 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Total core income 983 954 907 844 823 Total expenses and depreciation -318 -306 -298 -273 -265 Core earnings before impairments 665 648 609 571 558 Impairment charges for loans etc. -48 -60 -87 -120 -157 Core earnings 617 588 522 451 401 Result for the portfolio etc. +44 0 +65 +21 +47 Profit before tax 661 588 587 472 448 2016 in headlines: =- The best profit in the bank's history -- 12% improvement in profit before tax to DKK 661 million, equivalent to a 21% return on equity =- Core earnings increased to DKK 617 million, exceeding expectations -- High levels of customer satisfaction and willingness to recommend the bank -- The rate of costs was 32.3 - the lowest in Denmark -- Increase in loans of 3% and in deposits of 8% -- Proposed dividend raised from DKK 30 to DKK 36 per share. A new buy-back programme for up to DKK 170 million is also proposed, increasing the total pay-out ratio to 62% =- Expectations for core earnings of DKK 515 - 615 million in 2017, plus the result for the portfolio Please do not hesitate to contact the bank's management if you have any questions. Yours sincerely, Ringkjoebing Landbobank John Fisker Joern Nielsen Management's review Core income Total core income increased by 3% from DKK 954 million in 2015 to DKK 983 million in 2016. The bank considers the increase highly satisfactory given the market conditions for the sector. Net interest income was DKK 665 million in 2016 compared to DKK 638 million in 2015, an increase of 4%. In 2016, the bank earned extraordinary one-off interest in-come of approximately DKK 13 million from early repayment of longer-term loans. After adjusting for this, interest income in 2016 thus increased by 2% compared to 2015. The increase in net interest income should be compared to a 3% increase in lending, exclu-ding reverse repo transactions. Net interest income is thus still influenced by competi-tion in the sector, a changed mix of loans and the continuing low interest rate level. Fee, commission and foreign exchange income amounted to net DKK 271 million in 2016 compared to net DKK 275 million in 2015, a fall of 1%. This development reflects opposite trends. Income decreased in 2016 due to lower income from the conversion of mortgage loans. The decrease can also be attributed to lower income from trading and the loss of subscription commissions concerning investment fund certificates. The fact that the bank started to receive an outsourcing fee for tasks performed in connection with the investment fund certificates is pulling in the opposite direction. There was also an increase in guarantee commission and other fee income, among others from insu-rance. Earnings from sector shares increased by DKK 2 million to DKK 39 million in 2016. The earnings for the year derive primarily from return on the bank's ownership in DLR Kredit, BankInvest Holding and PRAS. Costs and depreciation Total costs including depreciation and write-downs on tangible assets were DKK 318 million in 2016 compared to DKK 306 million last year, an increase of 4%. Expenses for the Guarantee Fund and the Resolution Fund decreased by DKK 15 million to DKK 2 million in 2016 compared to DKK 17 million in 2015. On the other hand, the bank had higher costs due to its growth strategy. The bank increased its staff during the year, spent more money on national marketing via adverti-sements and TV commercials, and head office was expanded by a big new lease, which was thoroughly renovated and fitted up as bank premises during the year. As the new lease was taken into use, the bank's own premises at Torvet in Ringkoebing were reno-vated. In 2016, the bank also invested in TV and video-conference equipment with a view to ensuring cohesion between the different branches and increasing efficiency. Finally, the bank had higher IT expenses in 2016. The bank is a co-owner of the data centre, Bankdata, and uses it as its primary supplier and partner. The bank's proportio-nate share of the data centre's costs increased during the year. In addition, expenses in Bankdata's basic budget are increasing as a result of its ambitious IT strategy. Bankdata has also solved a record number of legislation and sector-related IT tasks in recent years, which will continue in the next few years. In addition the bank paid IT expenses for the digitalisation of processes and the implementation of MobilePay as part of its product range. The rate of costs was unchanged relative to the 2015 level and was computed at 32.3 for 2016, which continues to be the lowest in Denmark. Impairment charges for loans Impairment charges for loans amounted to DKK 48 million compared with DKK 60 million in the previous year. The falling trend from previous years thus continues for impairment charges, which are equivalent to 0.2% of the total average of loans and guarantees, compared to 0.3% in 2015. The average credit quality of the bank's loans portfolio in general improved marginally compared to 2015. During 2016, individual impairment charges were reversed on a number of customers. The bank also terminated and wrote off a small quantity of agricultural exposures during the financial year. These two circumstances contributed to a reduction of the bank's total balance of individual impairment charges during the financial year, from DKK 665 million at the beginning of the year to DKK 589 million at the end of the year. The bank expects poor financial results for livestock farmers for 2016, in particular for dairy farmers. Many livestock farmers must thus be expected to have negative earnings in 2016. On this basis, the bank assessed that there was a need to increase collective impairment charges by DKK 68 million, from DKK 273 million at the beginning of the year to DKK 341 million at the end of the year. The increased collective impairment charges are thus mainly related to the livestock farmers in the bank's agricultural portfolio. Given the current prices to producers and the outlook for livestock production in Den-mark, the bank expects that the majority of pig and dairy producers again have pro-spects of profitable production in 2017. The bank's total account for impairment charges and provisions was DKK 937 million at the end of the year, equivalent to 4.5% of total loans and guarantees. Actual losses on loans for the year, less interest on the impaired part of loans and recei-vables previously written off, were on a par with the impairment charges recognised as expenses. Total impairment charges and provisions for the year thus decreased only marginally, by DKK 6 million. The portfolio of loans with suspended calculation of interest amounts to DKK 60 million, equivalent to 0.3% of the bank's total loans and guarantees at the end of the year. The portfolio thus decreased compared with the end of 2015, when the amount was DKK 74 million. On the basis of the quality of the bank's loans portfolio and prospects for economic development in the coming year, the bank expects total impairment charges in 2017 to be lower than in 2016. From the be-ginning of 2018, new impairment rules based on the IFRS 9 will enter into force. The implementation of these rules is not expected to materially influence the bank's situation. Core earnings (Million DKK) 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Total core income 983 954 907 844 823 Total expenses and depreciation -318 -306 -298 -273 -265 Core earnings before impairment charges 665 648 609 571 558 Impairment charges for loans etc. -48 -60 -87 -120 -157 Core earnings 617 588 522 451 401 Core earnings were DKK 617 million, compared with DKK 588 million last year, an increase of 5% and the best in the bank's history. At the beginning of the year, the bank announced expected core earnings for the year in the DKK 475 - 575 million range. This range was upwardly adjusted to DKK 525 - 600 million in connection with the presen-tation of the bank's interim report, and the core earnings realised are thus above the upwardly adjusted range. Result for the portfolio and market risk The result for the portfolio for 2016 was DKK 44 million, including funding costs for the portfolio. The falling interest rate level in 2016 positively affected the result for the portfolio. Shares etc. at the end of the year amounted to DKK 531 million, DKK 22 million of which was in listed shares, DKK 147 million in investment fund certificates and DKK 362 million in sector shares etc. The bond portfolio amounted to DKK 3,443 million, and the majority of the portfolio consists of AAA-rated Danish government and mortgage credit bonds. The total interest rate risk - calculated as the impact on profit of a 1 percentage point change in the interest level - was 1.8% of the bank's tier 1 capital at the end of the year. The bank's total market risk within exposures to interest rate risk, listed shares etc. and foreign currency remains at a moderate level, and this policy will continue. The bank's risk of losses calculated on the basis of a Value at Risk model (computed with a

10-day horizon and 99% probability) was as follows in 2016: Risk in million DKK Risk relative to equity end of year in % Highest risk of loss: 31.8 0.89% Lowest risk of loss: 6.2 0.17% Average risk of loss: 15.7 0.44% End of year risk of loss: 11.1 0.31% Net profit for the year The profit before tax was DKK 661 million. Af tax of DKK 122 mil-lion the net profit for the year was DKK 539 million, compared with last year's DKK 459 million. The profit before tax and the net profit for the year is equivalent to a return on equity at the beginning of the year of 21% and 17% respectively after payment of dividend. Balance sheet The bank's balance sheet at the end of the year stood at DKK 24,258 million compared with last year's DKK 22,384 million. The bank's deposits increased by 8% from DKK 16,987 million at the end of 2015 to DKK 18,314 million at the end of 2016. The bank's loans, excluding reverse repo transactions, increased by 3% from DKK 17,017 million at the end of 2015 to DKK 17,482 million at the end of 2016. The growth in the bank's loans was smaller than in the previous four years. The growth is broadly based and development was positive in all of the bank's segments, except in the bank's renewable energy niche. The bank experienced a major decrease in loans in this niche in 2016, because new loans were limited and there were extraordinary repayments of various major projects during the year. On the other hand, the bank's business department experienced substantial growth, and the bank's first-mortgage loans for private homes as well as residential and commercial rental properties develo-ped positively. The bank's portfolio of guarantees at the end of the year was DKK 2,460 million compa-red to DKK 2,234 million in 2015. Liquidity The bank's liquidity situation is good. The bank's short-term funding with term to ma-turity of less than 12 months amounts to DKK 0.4 billion, balanced by DKK 5.8 billion primarily in short-term investments in the Danish central bank and in liquid securities. During 2016, the bank raised longer-term funding to the equivalent value of a total of DKK 0.5 billion with an average term of approximately 3 years. In 2016 the bank also initiated a joint funding partnership with Totalkredit and, in both the third and fourth quarters of 2016, home loans were sold to Totalkredit for funding. The bank's deposits at the end of the year exceeded the its loans by DKK 833 million. The loans portfolio is thus more than fully financed by the bank's deposits and equity. In addition, part of the loans portfolio for wind turbines in Germany is refinanced 'back-to-back' with KfW Bankengruppe, which means that DKK 1,010 million can be disregar-ded in terms of liquidity. The bank thus requires no financing for the coming year to meet the internal goal that it must always be able to manage for up to 12 months without access to the financial markets. In terms of liquidity, the bank must comply with the LCR (Liquidity Coverage Ratio) requirement. This key ratio expresses the ability of banks to honour their payment obli-gations for a 30-day period without access to market funds. The LCR figure is computed as the ratio of the bank's cash and cash equivalents / liquid assets to its payment obliga-tions for the next 30 days as computed in accordance with specific rules. On 1 January 2016, the requirement for non-SIFI banks was cover of at least 70%. On 1 January 2017, the requirement increased by 10 percentage points to 80%, and on 1 January 2018 it will increase by an additional 20 percentage points, which means that as of this date, the LCR must be at least 100%. The requirement for SIFI banks has been cover of 100% since implementation of the LCR requirement. Since its introduction on 1 October 2015, Ringkjoebing Landbobank has sought to follow the same rules that apply to SIFI banks, and the bank's internal LCR target is thus 100%. On 31 December 2016 the bank's LCR was 185% and the bank thus met the target. On 31 December 2016, the LCR requirement replaced the statutory Section 152 re-quirement, which was phased out on the same date. However, it must still be disclosed, and the figure at the end of the year was 140%. Capital reduction, dividends and share buy-back programme The annual general meeting in February 2016 authorised the bank's board of directors to buy shares for up to DKK 140 million for cancellation at a future general meeting. On completion of the share buy-back programme, the following were reserved on 7 December 2016: Number of Average purchase price Transaction shares - in DKK value - in DKK 1,000 Reserved as of 9 March 20,000 1,403.53 28,071 2016 Reserved as of 1 June 29,000 1,371.46 39,772 2016 Reserved as of 14 23,000 1,429.02 32,867 September 2016 Reserved as of 7 28,000 1,415.85 39,644 December 2016 Total as of 7 December 100,000 140,354 2016 It is thus proposed to the general meeting to cancel the 100,000 shares, which will reduce the number of shares from 4,570,000 to 4,470,000 by a capital reduction. The bank's board of directors will also propose to the general meeting that a dividend of DKK 36 per share, equivalent to DKK 165 million, be paid for the 2016 financial year. A dividend of DKK 30 per share was paid for the 2015 financial year. A proposal will also be made to the general meeting that a new share buy-back pro-gramme be established, under which shares for up to DKK 170 million can be bought for cancellation at a future general meeting. The total pay-out ratio increases from 61% in 2015 to 62% in 2016 on the basis of the above proposals. Capital structure Equity at the beginning of 2016 was DKK 3,296 million. To this must be added the net profit for the year, while the dividend paid and the value of the bank's own sha-res bought must be subtracted, after which the equity at the end of the year was DKK 3,555 million, an increase of 8%. The bank's total capital ratio was computed at 18.3% at the end of 2016, and the tier 1 capital ratio at 16.9%. Capital ratios 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%) 16.9 17.1 17.5 18.7 19.6 Tier 1 capital ratio (%) 16.9 17.1 17.5 19.2 20.9 Total capital ratio (%) 18.3 18.8 17.5 20.0 22.4 Individual solvency requirement (%) 9.0 9.0 8.9 8.9 8.0 The bank made a strategic investment in 2016 and bought additional shares in DLR Kredit for the equivalent of a total of DKK 85 million net. In January 2017, the bank acquired shares for an additional DKK 53 million. The bank believes that the acquisition is a good investment which will secure a satisfactory return for the bank. The acquisition also ensures that the bank can supply DLR Kredit loans without equity commitments. The bank calculates the individual solvency requirement using the so-called 8+ model. This means the calculation method is based on 8% plus any supplements calculated for customers with financial problems, and others. The model takes no account of the bank's earnings and cost base or its robust business concept. Based on the model, the bank has calculated the individual solvency requirement at the end of 2016 at 9.0%. To this should be added a capital conservation buffer of 0.6%, and the total requirement for the bank's total capital is thus 9.6%. Compared with the actual total capital of DKK 3.4 billion, the capital buffer at the end of 2016 was thus DKK 1.6 billion, equivalent to 8.7 percentage points. During 2017, the authorities will require all banks in Denmark to comply with a Minimum Re-quirement of Eligible Liabilities (MREL). The implementation of these rules is not expected to materially influence the bank's situation. High levels of customer satisfaction and willingness to give referrals The bank has gained a large number of satisfied and loyal customers over many years. These good customer relationships have greatly contributed to the bank's growth in re-cent years, because existing customers have referred many new customers to the bank. The bank also spends significant resources on enhancing customer experience. The bank places great weight on its good customer experience and the high levels of customer satisfaction and willingness to refer new customers to the bank. We are very humbled by and proud of the confirmation of these three parameters by two large-scale surveys of Danish banks (Voxmeter's Customer Experience Management 2016-sur-vey with 52,000 interviews published in January 2017 and Wilke / FinansWatch Insight's 2016-survey published in October 2016). Both surveys placed the bank at the top on these parameters. Good increase in customer numbers In 2016, as in previous years, the bank implemented a large number of outreach initia-tives to both current and new customers. In addition, the bank's new Private Banking branch in Vejle opened in January 2016. As a result of these initiatives, combined with recommendations and referrals from the bank's existing customer portfolio, the bank saw a highly satisfactory net increase in new customers in both the branch network and within certain niche concepts during the year. The outreach initiatives are scheduled to continue in 2017 at both regional and national levels. Expected results and plans for 2017 The bank's core earnings in 2016 were DKK 617 million, which is above the upwardly adjusted DKK 525 - 600 million range for the year. The bank's general goal continues to be a growth-oriented strategy with the wish to at-tract new customers and gain market shares. Ringkjoebing Landbobank's market share is about 50% in that part of West Jutland where the bank's old branches are located. The bank also has well-established branches in Her-ning, Holstebro and Viborg, which are continuing to operate positively. The bank's goal for 2017 is to retain and develop this portion of the customer portfolio with sound and competitive

