Coor Signs new Nordic IFM Agreement with ABB

Coor has won a new assignment from ABB regarding delivery and development of several FM services to ABB in Sweden, Norway, Finland and the Baltics. The total estimated contract value is over SEK 1,000 m.

ABB, headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Following an extensive tendering process, ABB has signed an agreement with Coor relating to the coordination, delivery and development of a large number of FM services to 26 office locations and production sites across the Nordics and Baltic states.

The services include hard FM services, security, cleaning, soft FM, coffee and fruit. The agreement runs for 5 years, with an estimated annual volume over SEK 230 MSEK.

"In the past, ABB has opted to collaborate with a number of different service providers in the Nordics and Baltics. They are now choosing a single IFM-provider who will take overall responsibility and simplify, rationalize and develop services across a number of national markets and service categories. This is a task that we look forward to engaging with," commented Mikael Stöhr, President and CEO of Coor.

Delivery is scheduled to begin on 1 April 2017. The parties are collaborating on the start up of the assignment and Coor will need to recruit new personnel in some locations.

"The agreement between ABB and Coor is the single largest new IFM contract to have been concluded the last twelve months. The deal confirms our position as the leading IFM provider in the Nordics," commented Mikael Stöhr, President and CEO of Coor.

