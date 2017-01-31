On January 31, 2017 the number of shares is 16,260,000 Class A shares, 122,155,730 Class B shares and 6,077,508 Class C shares. Ordinary shares of the company's own holdings amounts to 1,084 Class B shares and 6,077,508 Class C shares. The total number of outstanding votes amounts to 284,754,646.



