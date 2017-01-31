Golar LNG Partners L.P.: Fixed income investor meetings

Golar LNG Partners L.P. has mandated Danske Bank Markets, DNB Markets, Nordea, Pareto and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on Tuesday 31st January, 2017. Following the investor meetings, a USD denominated 4.5 year senior unsecured bond transaction may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions. For further information, please contact: CEO, Graham Robjohns +44 207 063 7900 IR Contact, Stuart Buchanan +44 207 063 7900

