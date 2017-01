BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's retail sales declined unexpectedly in December, provisional data from Destatis revealed Tuesday.



Retail sales fell 0.9 percent in December from November, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.6 percent. This was the second consecutive decrease but slower than November's 1.7 percent drop.



On a yearly basis, retail sales slid 1.1 percent in contrast to a 3.5 percent rise in November and the expected 0.5 percent increase.



Food, beverages and tobacco sales advanced 1.1 percent, while non-food sales decreased 1 percent in December.



In 2016, retail trade turnover advanced 1.6 percent in real terms and by 2.2 percent in nominal terms.



