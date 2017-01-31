DermoScan and SciBase to Co-promote Integrated Workflow Solution for Digital Dermoscopy and Nevisense

STOCKHOLM, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

SciBase has signed an agreement with the German medical device company DermoScan to link Nevisense with its EIS measurement for early detection of malignant melanoma, with DermoScan's digital dermoscopy system DermoGenius Ultra. DermoScan's systems are used by several hundred clinics in Germany and other markets.

DermoScan is one of Europe's foremost manufacturers of digital dermoscopy systems. The agreement means that EIS measurements from Nevisense will be integrated as a standard option in DermoGenius Ultra. The result is that both patient data and Nevisense (EIS) measurements can be shared between the two systems. The solution improves both the clinic workflow and the diagnostic process for dermatology clinics.

- The partnership with DermoScan is an opportunity for SciBase for two reasons - it gives us a channel to reach out to a larger audience and it means that we can provide a better, more integrated solution for clinicians. We see the inclusion of Nevisense EIS as a parameter in the DermoGenius system as a sign of the growing interest in Nevisense and our method. We believe that DermoScan's broad customer network will have a positive effect on the market penetration of Nevisense, says Simon Grant, CEO of SciBase.

SciBase and DermoScan will conduct joint marketing efforts of the integrated solution. Through DermoScan's customer base, SciBase will have the possibility to reach additional key target groups and for DermoScan, they will be able to offer a unique integration with Nevisense.

- We are very happy to reach an agreement to cooperate with the team at SciBase. Nevisense is an exciting new technology that complements perfectly our digital dermatoscopy system DermoGenius Ultra. Integrating the products will help save time and improve patient flow for our customers. We are also looking forward to cooperating in the market with joint sales and marketing activities, says Johann Tillmann, President DermoScan.

Nevisense is a valuable complement to the visual assessment done with dermoscopy and so it is a clear advantage to integrate of Nevisense and the EIS score into DermoGenius Ultra. For the clinics, it will be easier to integrate Nevisense and the EIS score into their workflow. The integration with DermoGenius also makes it possible to link Nevisense to the most common Electronic Health Record systems in Germany.

For further information please visit www.scibase.com or contact:

Simon Grant, CEO

Tel: +46 72 887 43 99

E-mail: simon.grant@scibase.com

This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.00 CET on January 31, 2017.

About Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is one of the most common cancers in the world, accounting for nearly half of all cancers. It has been estimated that nearly half of all Americans who live to the age of 65 will develop skin cancer at least once. Malignant melanoma is the most fatal form of skin cancer causing the majority (75%) of deaths related to skin cancer. Worldwide, doctors diagnose about 230,000 new cases of melanoma yearly.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a Swedish medical technology company, headquartered in Stockholm that has developed a unique point-of-care device for the accurate detection of malignant melanoma. Its product, Nevisense, helps doctors to detect malignant melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. SciBase was founded by Stig Ollmar, Associate Professor at The Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia, and is awaiting FDA clearance in the United States. Nevisense is based on a method called Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), which uses the varying electrical properties of human tissue to categorize cellular structures and thereby detect malignancies. SciBase is listed on Nasdaq First North ("SCIB"). Avanza is the certified advisor. Further information is available on www.scibase.com.

About DermoScan

http://www.dermoscan.de/

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/scibase/r/dermoscan-and-scibase-to-co-promote-integrated-workflow-solution-for-digital-dermoscopy-and-nevisens,c2176849

The following files are available for download: