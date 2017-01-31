sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 31.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,034 Euro		+0,195
+6,87 %
WKN: A1C2GZ ISIN: GB00B3MBS747 Ticker-Symbol: 0OC 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OCADO GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OCADO GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,062
3,161
10:10
3,064
3,158
10:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OCADO GROUP PLC
OCADO GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OCADO GROUP PLC3,034+6,87 %