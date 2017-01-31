NS1 Closes 2016 with Triple-Digit Growth and Establishes Itself as an Innovation Leader in the Application Delivery Space

Company Lands $24M B-Round, Doubles Head Count, Continues Rapid Expansion in North America and Internationally

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --NS1®, the leading intelligent DNS and traffic management provider with a vision to Build a Smarter Internet', announced today that it has exceeded its 2016 milestones, established itself as the innovation leader in the space and anticipates strong growth into 2017 and beyond.

Industry Trends Driving Rapid Growth:

2016 brought a number of major industry events, including mega-DDoS attacks against providers and significant M&A activity that has reshaped the marketplace.

The overall application delivery space, which includes both internal and external DNS as well as internet traffic management, is at an inflection point. As CTOs and CIOs move more of their stack to the cloud, new cost-effective solutions are required to enable application developers and IT professionals to quickly build and deploy apps while improving resilience and redundancy to defend against emerging threats.

With the industry's only high-performance, DevOps-centric managed DNS solution and most flexible primary and secondary DNS deployment options, NS1 offers the speed, resilience and expertise to support the most demanding enterprises. The company's ground-breaking Dedicated DNS solution offers enterprises a pathway from costly and cumbersome appliance-based approaches to managing internal network DNS, and also enables a turnkey solution to the "dual DNS" best practice for redundancy to maximize application resiliency.

Key NS1 2016 developments include:

Exceeded 2016 revenue growth objectives and achieved triple-digit year-over-year growth while more than doubling the size of its commercialization team.

Nearly tripled network traffic and added some of the world's best-known brands to its customer list.

Raised more than $24 million in a Series B round led by Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners and Telstra Ventures, with participation from Two Sigma Ventures and existing investors, including Flybridge Capital Partners and Sigma Prime Ventures.

in a Series B round led by Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners and Telstra Ventures, with participation from Two Sigma Ventures and existing investors, including Flybridge Capital Partners and Sigma Prime Ventures. The company doubled its head count and opened field offices in the Greater Boston metro area and Brighton, United Kingdom to further support commercialization efforts.

The company's newly launched Dedicated DNS solution has gained rapid adoption as the only primary/secondary DNS solution available through a single pane of glass.

Kris Beevers, NS1 co-founder and CEO, said:

"A tidal wave of industry events impacted the application delivery space in 2016. With unprecedented mega-DDoS attacks, major acquisitions of industry players including Dyn, Neustar and InfoBlox, and enterprises accelerating their move to the cloud, we've seen tremendous interest in our next-generation platform. At NS1, we enable our customers to accelerate their application delivery initiatives while addressing the increasingly complex threat environment, an approach that clearly resonates with operators and developers. As the clear innovation leader in the space, working with the biggest brands on the internet, we're well positioned for continued rapid growth, and we're excited to keep pushing the application delivery technology envelope to build a smarter internet for everyone."

About NS1

NS1's intelligent DNS and traffic management platform, with its data-driven architecture and unique Filter Chain routing engine, is purpose-built for the most demanding, mission-critical applications on the Internet. NS1's comprehensive platform technology leverages infrastructure, application and network data to make intelligent routing decisions in real time, ensuring optimal application performance and reliability. NS1's customers include Yelp, LinkedIn, Imgur, MaxCDN, Collective Media and others. Visit ns1.com to learn more.

