SES S.A. (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) announced today that Satcom Global, a leading provider of global satellite communications services to the maritime and land sectors, will become a key partner for SES. The differentiated mobility solution will form a crucial part of Satcom Global's new Ku-band VSAT service, Aura, providing seamless, reliable and high-speed connectivityto hundreds of maritime, offshore and land customers.

The agreement provides Satcom Global with seamless access to SES's satellite fleet and upcoming next generation hybrid satellites with high throughput payloads. SES will also provide a robust ground network infrastructure, enabling multi-satellite access and service integration solutions.

SES will provide Satcom Global with an open and scalable VSAT platform that allows flexibility to deliver customisable, always-on broadband connectivity. SES delivers high-value performance with minimal initial investment cost and enables Satcom Global to scale-up service for customers without delay.

"SES is the ideal partner for Satcom Global. The current footprint, augmented by a series of high throughput beams over the next two years, makes SES the logical choice to support Aura, our global VSAT service offering. The coverage, capacity and flexibility provided by the SES service is the perfect platform for Satcom Global to develop the type of VSAT offering our customers have been waiting for," said Ben Swallow, General Manager, VSAT, at Satcom Global.

Ferdinand Kayser, Chief Commercial Officer at SES, said: "From providing access to entertainment for crew welfare to driving operational efficiencies, connectivity needs across a wide variety of sectors are growing, and SES aims to help meet that demand across the world. Leveraging SES's global satellite fleet, upcoming HTS capacity, and extensive ground infrastructure, Satcom Global will benefit fully from customisable bandwidth and coverage, and ensure efficient utilisation of satellite capacity."

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in four key market verticals (Video, Enterprise, Mobility and Government). It provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions, and businesses worldwide. SES's portfolio includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) television reach in Europe, and O3b Networks, a global managed data communications service provider. Another SES subsidiary, MX1, is a leading media service provider and offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services.Further information available at: www.ses.com

About Satcom Global

Satcom Global is a leading provider of global satellite services to the maritime, land and aero markets, and a trusted supplier of marine and offshore safety systems and engineering services. We provide voice and data solutions for users in remote locations outside terrestrial networks, and design and integrate systems ensuring safety in the most hazardous of environments. With sales and support hubs across Asia, Australia, Europe and the US, we invest significantly in our people as well as the development of technical solutions and infrastructure to ensure we can provide the best innovative solutions to our customers, with a smile. www.satcomglobal.com More information about the Satcom Global Aura service can be found at http://www.satcomglobal.com/aura-vsat including hardware specifications, solution packages and full details on VSAT engineering and installation.

