sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 31.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,245 Euro		-0,251
-1,36 %
WKN: 914993 ISIN: LU0088087324 Ticker-Symbol: SES 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
SES SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SES SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,524
18,592
10:11
18,541
18,574
10:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SES SA
SES SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SES SA18,245-1,36 %