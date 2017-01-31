Castellum Signs 10-year Leasing Contract for 28,000 sq.m. of Logistics Premises in Gothenburg

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Speed Group is one of the leading logistics operators in Gothenburg and Borås.

"It is gratifying that a big company like Speed Group chooses to re-enter into a long term contract with us - and we look forward to continued good cooperation", says Cecilia Fasth, Managing Director Region West Castellum.

The demand for warehouse and logistics premises is large in the Gothenburg area. Castellum announced in November 2016 a new construction of a fully leased facility of 19,000 sq.m. in Mölndal in the southern part of the Greater Gothenburg.

"We have recently rented out approx. 50,000 sq.m. within the warehouse and logistics segment in Gothenburg, which clearly reflects the high demand for such facilities," says Cecilia Fasth.

Castellum is the largest owner of warehouse and logistics properties in Sweden.

Castellum is one of the major listed real estate companies in Sweden. The fair value of the real estate portfolio amounts to approx. SEK 71 billion, and comprises of commercial properties for office, retail, warehouse and logistics with a total lettable area of approx. 4.3 million sq.m.

Castellum own and manage properties through one common brand in five geographical regions with strong local presence. The five geographical regions are: Central, North, Stockholm, West and Öresund.

In 2016, Castellum sustainability performance was awarded two top distinctions: First Prize for sustainability reporting in Europe from EPRA and Global Sector Leader, handed out by GRESB which means that Castellum is ranked first in the world within the office- and industrial-properties sector. Further Castellum has been selected as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), which includes the companies in all industries in the world with best performance in terms of sustainability.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

