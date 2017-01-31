Investor - Year-End Report 2016

STOCKHOLM, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights during the fourth quarter

Net asset value* amounted to SEK 300,077 m . ( SEK 393 per share) on December 31, 2016 , an increase of SEK 9,394 m . ( SEK 13 per share) during the quarter, corresponding to a change of 3 percent.

. ( per share) on , an increase of . ( per share) during the quarter, corresponding to a change of 3 percent. Listed Core Investments generated a total return* of 3 percent. Shares in Ericssson were purchased for SEK 1,011 m ., increasing our ownership to 5.9 percent of the capital and 21.8 percent of the votes.

., increasing our ownership to 5.9 percent of the capital and 21.8 percent of the votes. On January 16, 2017 , Atlas Copco proposed a split of the Group into two market-leading companies. As the main owner of Atlas Copco, Investor fully supports this proposal.

, Atlas Copco proposed a split of the Group into two market-leading companies. As the main owner of Atlas Copco, Investor fully supports this proposal. The value change of Investor's investments in EQT was 4 percent in constant currency. Investor paid a net SEK 104 m . to EQT.

. to EQT. Distribution to Patricia Industries totaled SEK 4,226 m ., including SEK 860 m . from the refinancing of Laborie.

., including . from the refinancing of Laborie. The Board of Directors proposes a dividend per share of SEK 11.00 (10.00).

Financial information, 2016

Net asset value growth, including dividend added back, amounted to 13.4 percent.

Listed Core Investments contributed SEK 30,936 m . to the growth of net asset value (8,804).

. to the growth of net asset value (8,804). EQT contributed SEK 1,986 m . to the growth of net asset value (3,995).

. to the growth of net asset value (3,995). Patricia Industries contributed SEK 4,438 m . to the growth of net asset value (4,855).

. to the growth of net asset value (4,855). Leverage* (net debt/total assets) was 5.3 percent as of December 31, 2016 (5.5).

(5.5). Consolidated net sales for the period was SEK 31,742 m . (25,365).

. (25,365). Consolidated profit/loss for the year, which includes unrealized change in value, was SEK 33,665 m . ( SEK 44.09 basic earnings per share), compared to SEK 17,434 m . ( SEK 22.89 basic earnings per share) for 2015.

