Former Leading McKinsey Executive will play key role in supporting KKR investments across Europe

KKR Capstone today announced the appointment of Claus Benkert as the Head of KKR Capstone Europe, effective from 1st March. Claus will also be a member of the KKR European Portfolio Management Committee, which oversees value creation across KKR's European investments in private equity, infrastructure and credit.

Claus joins KKR Capstone following a long and illustrious career at McKinsey. Over the course of more than 24 years, Claus built a reputation for driving operational transformation and financial impact for his clients which have spanned the technology, telecommunications and IT services industries. Claus led McKinsey's Munich office, one of its largest offices globally, for seven years, was a member of McKinsey's German operating committee for the last decade, and has worked extensively throughout Europe, Asia and the Middle East. He has also provided thought leadership as the developer and leader of McKinsey's Centre for Client Capability, which trains clients, as well as McKinsey's Academy Kitzbühel, which trains employees. Claus has a Masters of Philosophy in Physics from Cambridge and a PhD in Physics from the Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität in München, Germany

Johannes Huth, Member and Head of KKR Europe, Africa and the Middle East, said: "As KKR continues to grow its presence in Europe across private equity, infrastructure and credit, the support of KKR Capstone plays an important role in creating value for our investors. The addition of Claus to the European team is indicative of our commitment to finding the best resources to support our business. Claus is joining a team that has a long track record in Europe, working side by side with KKR's investment teams to create value for our investors."

William Cornog, Member and Head of KKR Capstone, said: "We are delighted to have Claus join and lead our team in Europe. KKR Capstone's role is to help KKR create value across its portfolio. Claus has a demonstrated track record of driving operational transformation and financial impact for his clients and is a great fit for our team. Today, Capstone Europe consists of 13 professionals who bring broad experience and deep expertise across a variety of sectors and countries in Europe. KKR's European and Global teams will benefit significantly from Claus' leadership."

Claus Benkert said: "I am truly excited to join and lead KKR Capstone's European team and look forward to collaborating closely with the investment teams and the companies across KKR's European portfolio."

KKR Capstone is an integral part of KKR's approach to value creation. KKR Capstone's core mission is to create value by identifying and delivering sustainable operational performance within KKR portfolio companies. KKR Capstone employs over 60 full-time operating professionals dedicated to supporting KKR investment teams and portfolio companies.

