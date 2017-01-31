Red Eléctrica has been recognised in the Ethical Boardroom Corporate Governance Awards 2017 for its outstanding corporate governance.

The Spanish electricity system operator has been named the European utility company with the best corporate governance practices in the annual Awards.

Ethical Boardroom Magazine the leading journal for global governance issues, has recognised Red Electrica as a regional leader in corporate governance in its 2017 Awards that reward outstanding companies who have exhibited exceptional leadership in the area of governance to ensure protection and long-term value for all their stakeholders.

All finalists are publicly listed companies that have undergone a thorough analysis of governance factors and extensive scrutiny on governance attributes, such as Board Composition, Board Committees, Shareholder Rights and Transparency.

José Folgado, chairman at Red Eléctrica, said: "This acknowledgement highlights the outstanding role that our good corporate governance has in creating value in the long term. It is very important for us because it reinforces other recognitions, also of great international prestige, that place us in outstanding positions in the sustainability and excellence indexes."

"At the same time, it represents new challenges and commitments to ensure we continue to achieve excellence in the future through actions on which good corporate governance is based".

Ethical Boardroom Executive Editor Miles Hamilton-Scott commented: "For every well-publicised governance failure there are many more companies delivering superb, high quality governance and our annual Awards recognise this."

"Red Eléctrica has demonstrated its commitment to best corporate governance practices and to developing a model based on ethics, integrity and transparency."

