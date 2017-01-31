sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 31.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,435 Euro		-0,09
-0,54 %
WKN: A2ANA3 ISIN: ES0173093024 Ticker-Symbol: RE21 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
IBEX-35
1-Jahres-Chart
RED ELECTRICA CORPORACION SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RED ELECTRICA CORPORACION SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,371
16,57
10:09
16,467
16,508
10:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RED ELECTRICA CORPORACION SA
RED ELECTRICA CORPORACION SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RED ELECTRICA CORPORACION SA16,435-0,54 %