Louis Berger-led consortium wins 2.7-million-euro EU water infrastructure contract in Romania

BUCHAREST, Romania and MORRISTOWN, New Jersey, Jan. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- A Louis Berger-led joint venture signed a 2.7-million-euro ($2.9 million USD) European Union (EU) funded technical assistance and design contract for the development of water and wastewater infrastructure in Gorj county in Romania.

"Romania has made considerable investments in upgrading its water and wastewater infrastructure, but there is still more work to do," saidSlav Marjanovic, vice president and managing director for Eastern Europe. "EU investments in water and wastewater in Gorj are needed to improve community access to potable water and sanitation services."

The project team will prepare the EU financing application, which includes the feasibility study and design. The Louis Berger-led joint venture will provide design assistance during the project execution and will draft tender dossiers for the project management and construction supervision services contracts, two equipment supply contracts, and nearly 30 works contracts.

The current project consists of water treatment and distribution and wastewater collection and treatment investments in both rural and urban areas of Gorj county. Upon completion, it will lead to European Commission standard water quality; will provide 100 percent connectivity to the water and wastewater network; and will reduce physical water losses.

During the past 20 years, Louis Berger has won more than 35 water, wastewater and solid waste projects in Romania. Services include planning, technical assistance, studies, design, project management, operations and maintenance, construction management and supervision, and communications.

