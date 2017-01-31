Elementis Specialties' Bentone® Gels Receive RSPO Certification

LONDON, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Elementis Specialties is pleased to announce that our BENTONE® GEL products that contain palm oil derivatives, have been certified in accordance with the standard of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) and are produced according to European Federation for Cosmetic Ingredients GMP standards. "In achieving the RSPO certification for our BENTONE® GEL product line, we are further customizing the range of specifications to meet the needs of our personal care customers," said Luc van Ravenstein, Vice President of the Personal Care business. Elementis Specialties is a leading supplier of raw material ingredients for the cosmetics industry. As a member company of RSPO, Elementis Specialties is working to fulfill the vision of making the use of sustainable palm oil and palm oil derivatives the norm. Elementis Specialties seeks to protect and conserve the rich biodiversity found in tropical palm forests by using palm oil sourced from sustainable palm plantations that are responsible and responsive to the issues of soil degradation, biodiversity, local peoples and land rights.

About Elementis Specialties Inc.

Elementis Specialties Inc. provides innovative rheology control additives that are used to enhance the performance of our customers' products and is part of the Elementis plc group. In 2015, Elementis plc had annual sales of $0.7 billion and employed over 1,400 people worldwide. Elementis operates in more than 30 locations, including 18 manufacturing sites, in 9 countries. Elementis plc has a premium listing on the UK London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 250 Index, making it one of the 350 largest companies in the UK by market capitalization, and the FTSE4Good Index. Elementis is a member of the EcoVadis sustainable supply management programme and achieved a silver level recognition in 2014. Best in class product quality, technical support and customer service are the critical competencies of Elementis Specialties Inc. and provide the platform to deliver value to the coatings, construction, oilfield drilling and personal care markets.

