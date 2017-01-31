NOKIA: Enhanced Nokia IMPACT IoT Platform enables service providers, enterprises and government agencies to easily deploy IoT services

Nokia's Intelligent Management Platform for All Connected Things (IMPACT) provides pre-integrated applications for public sector/smart city and transportation/automotive verticals

Machine learning-powered video analytics automatically identifies patterns and anomalies in traffic conditions, crowd behavior and other settings, triggering real-time alerts if necessary

Support for the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) and LoRa protocols meet the need for low-power, wide area (LPWA) connectivity options for IoT devices

31 January 2017

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced updates to its Intelligent Management Platform for All Connected Things (IMPACT) (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/iot-platform), making it easier for customers to deploy new services and business models for key IoT vertical applications, including smart parking, smart lighting and transportation/automotive.

Nokia IMPACT gives communication service providers, enterprises and governments a secure, standards-based platform on which to build and scale new IoT services. It manages data collection, event processing, device management, data contextualization, data analytics and applications enablement for any device, any protocol and across any application. It also features robust, multi-layered security across the platform to safeguard data, identities and devices.

The latest version of the Nokia IMPACT IoT Platform provides new capabilities and a suite of pre-integrated applications that allow customers to easily create and deploy secure revenue-generating IoT services. New features of the Nokia IMPACT IoT platform include:

NB-IoT and LoRa Connectivity: Building upon existing Lightweight M2M (LWM2M) and Category M1 (CAT-M1) device support, interfaces to both licensed NB-IoT and unlicensed LoRa networks provide customers with additional IoT network efficiency improvements via low-power wide area networks (LPWAN).

Video Analytics: Powered by Nokia Bell Labs' machine learning algorithms, IMPACT provides new functionality for a range of IoT applications by automatically detecting anomalies in video feeds in real time, such as traffic accidents, speeding vehicles and unauthorized entry into secure locations, and triggering alerts for further action.

Smart Parking Application: Allows municipalities to better manage inventory, resulting in more efficient use of parking spaces, reduced traffic and pollution; provides drivers with real-time information on parking space availability and streamlines payment processes.

Smart Lighting Application: Enables municipalities to optimize electricity use and reduce costs through real-time inventory management; automatically detects lighting issues and failures to help ensure maximum uptime.

Vehicle Applications: Enables predictive maintenance, fuel efficiency, supply chain optimization and geo-fencing solutions triggered by vehicle data, including fuel levels, speed and GPS location. This data can be collected from a Connected Head Unit or an aftermarket (ODB2-based) device.



Frank Ploumen, CTO of IoT platform and applications at Nokia, said: "In addition to delivering industry-leading device management, security and analytics capabilities, IMPACT uniquely provides a single, horizontal platform allowing customers to manage and analyze data across multiple IoT applications. This makes each application richer and the insights more valuable. Our focus is on enabling customers to more easily build and deploy new, high-value services and business models while keeping data secure and optimizing the network infrastructure efficiency."

Scott D. Fairholm, CIO, Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, said: "The Nokia video analytics technology addresses a real industry challenge around real-time anomaly detection. PTC considers the Nokia approach unique and is looking forward to testing it out in the field."

About the Nokia IMPACT IoT Platform

The Nokia IMPACT IoT platform was developed to address a fragmented and complex IoT ecosystem, comprised of disparate applications and devices. Its common platform provides horizontal services for all IoT applications, enabling customers to streamline their operations by automating the management of IoT devices and applications.

The Nokia IMPACT IoT platform includes Nokia's connected device management, the industry's leading converged device management solution that provides lifecycle management for more than 80,000 models of broadband, home and IoT devices.

It also features the Nokia NetGuard Endpoint Security (NES) (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/endpoint-security) network-based anti-malware solution. Analyzing traffic patterns from within the network, NES is much more efficient than traditional antivirus software, as it cannot be disabled and protects IoT devices without requiring any on-board security software, enabling customers to deliver superior protection while providing valuable insight to better manage and maintain the security of IoT-based networks.

Deployed by a number major tier-one communications service providers, the Nokia IMPACT IoT Platform includes the following additional benefits:

IoT-optimized architecture that retains the value of existing infrastructure (e.g., leveraging LWM2M and CAT-M1) yet is flexible enough to support emerging technologies, such as LPWAN.

Scalable solution that can support up to half a billion devices in a single deployment; cloud-based architecture enables customers to add server capacity on-demand to support large numbers of additional IoT devices.

A single, simplified platform that can move from M2M through the IoT revolution with easy deployment and scaling.

A comprehensive solution set that can be extended to meet evolving needs by supporting emerging technologies in a changing business ecosystem.

Security at all layers, from network-based cognitive security analytics to built-in protection of user privacy; protects the network, devices, applications and data with anomaly and malware detection and provides easy-to-deploy OTA updates.

Easy device certification through Nokia's device certification program, allowing customers to onboard devices and device-agnostic applications cost effectively.

Availability

The latest version of the Nokia IMPACT IoT Platform is expected to be available in 2Q 2017. For more information, visit the Nokia IMPACT website (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/iot-platform).

