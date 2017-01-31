Oriola-KD Oyj: Recommendation by the Nomination Committee of Oriola-KD Corporation concerning the Board of Directors to be elected by the 2017 Annual General Meeting

Oriola-KD Corporation Stock Exchange Release 31 January 2017 at 10 a.m.

Recommendation by the Nomination Committee of Oriola-KD Corporation concerning the Board of Directors to be elected by the 2017 Annual General Meeting

The Nomination Committee of Oriola-KD has presented to the Board of Directors its recommendation on the proposal to the 2017 Annual General Meeting concerning the composition of the Board of Directors as follows:

The number of members of the Board of Directors would be seven

The present members of the Board of Directors Anja Korhonen, Mariette Kristenson, Kuisma Niemelä, Eva Nilsson Bågenholm, Lena Ridström, Staffan Simberg and Anssi Vanjoki would be re-elected

Anssi Vanjoki would be re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors

The Nomination Committee has assessed all candidates to the Board of Directors to be independent of the company and its major shareholders.

Current member of the Board of Directors Matti Rihko has informed the Nomination Committee that he is not available for re-election to the Board of Directors after the 2017 Annual General Meeting.

The Nomination Committee also announces as its recommendation that the following remunerations would be paid to the members of the Board of Directors:

Chairman of the Board: fee for term of office of 48,400 euros

Vice chairman of the Board: fee for term of office of 30,250 euros

Chairman of the Audit Committee: fee for term of office of 30,250 euros

Other members of the Board: fee for term of office of 24,200 euros

Attendance fees would be paid as follows: for Board of Directors meetings 1000 euros per meeting to the Chairman and 500 euros per meeting to members and for committee meetings 1000 euros per meeting for the committee chairman and 500 euros per meeting to members

Of the fees for term of office, 40 per cent would be paid in Oriola-KD Corporation's class B-shares and 60 per cent would be paid in cash

Travel expenses would be reimbursed in accordance with the travel policy of the company

The Nomination Committee appointed by the Board of Directors of Oriola-KD on 23 September 2016 consists of:

Pekka Pajamo (Chairman), Senior Vice-President, Finance, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Peter Immonen, Chairman of the Board of Directors WIP Asset Management Oy, member of the Board of Directors Mariatorp Oy and Wipunen varainhallinta Oy

Timo Leino, Senior Advisor, Triton

Mikko Mursula, Chief Investment Officer, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Into Ylppö, M.Sc. (Econ.)

Oriola-KD Corporation

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Petter Sandström

General Counsel, secretary to the Board of Directors

tel. +358 10 429 5761

e-mail: petter.sandstrom@oriola.com





Distribution

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd

Key media

Released by:

Oriola-KD Corporation

Corporate Communications

Orionintie 5

FI-02200 Espoo

www.oriola-kd.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Oriola-KD Oyj via Globenewswire

