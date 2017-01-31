STOCKHOLM, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

During December, the number of shares and votes in Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) has increased due to that 700,000 warrants in the warrant program 2014/2017 issued pursuant to the resolution by the extraordinary shareholders' meeting on 5November 2013 have been excercised for subscription of 700,000 new shares. As of January 31, 2017, the number of shares and votes in Alligator Bioscience AB amounts to 70,813,615.

About Alligator

Alligator is a research-based biotechnology company that develops innovative immune activating antibody drugs for tumor-directed immunotherapy. The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and had 35 employees per December 31, 2016. The Company is primarily active in the early stages of drug development, from the idea stage to clinical phase IIa studies, and Alligator's product portfolio primarily consist of the product candidates ADC-1013, ATOR-1015 and ATOR-1016. In August 2015, ADC-1013 was out-licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc., one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, for further development and commercialization. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker "ATORX". For more information, visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

For further information, please contact:

Per Norlén, CEO

Telephone: + 46 46286 42 80 (switchboard)

E-mail: pen@alligatorbioscience.com

Rein Piir, VP Investor Relations

Telephone: +46 708 53 72 92

E-mail: rpr@alligatorbioscience.com

The information in the press release is such that Alligator Bioscience AB is required to disclose pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08.30 CET on January 31, 2017.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/alligator-bioscience/r/change-in-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-alligator-bioscience-ab--publ-,c2176861

The following files are available for download: