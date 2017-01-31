

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Konami Holdings Corp. (KNM), an entertainment and health fitness company, raised its financial and dividend outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017 citing recent business performance.



Looking ahead to the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, the company now expects profit attributable to the owners of the parent to be 24 billion yen or Basic earnings per share of 177.46 yen, revenues of 225.00 billion yen. Previously, the company expected annual profit attributable to the owners of the parent to be 15.00 billion yen or basic earnings per share of 110.91 yen, and revenues of 210.00 billion yen.



Based on this basic policy, once the company had forecasted a year-end dividend would be 17.00 yen per share, and revised the year-end dividend forecast would be 37.00 yen per share. As a result, including the interim dividend of 17.00 yen per share, dividends on an annual basis will be 54.00 yen per share.



