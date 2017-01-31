Com Hem repurchases own shares

STOCKHOLM, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Board of Com Hem Holding AB ("Com Hem" or the "Company") has today resolved to initiate a share buyback program for a total amount of up to SEK 140 million up until March 22, 2017.

Repurchased shares will reduce Com Hem's share capital by shares being cancelled, after sufficient number of shares have been saved to be used under Com Hem's LTIP programs. The program is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The buy-back program will be managed by a securities company or credit institution that makes its trading decisions regarding Com Hem's shares independently of, and without influence by, Com Hem with regard to the timing of the repurchases.

The buy-back program resolved upon by the Board shall meet the following terms:

Repurchases of shares are to be made on Nasdaq Stockholm and in accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule Book for Issuers and in accordance with MAR and the Safe Harbour Regulation. Share repurchases can be made from February 1, 2017 to March 22, 2017 . Repurchases of shares on the Nasdaq Stockholm are to be made at a per-share price within the registered interval for the going rate at any given time, which denotes the interval between the highest and lowest selling price. Shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 140 million may be repurchased, of which shares for a maximum amount of SEK 70 million may be purchased for the period between February 1, 2017 to February 28, 2017 (both days included) and for a maximum amount of SEK 70 million for the period between March 1, 2017 to March 22, 2017 (both days included). A maximum of 18,895,064 shares may be repurchased. The Company's holding of its own shares may not at any time exceed 10 per cent of the outstanding shares in the Company. Payment for the shares is to be made in cash.

The total number of outstanding registered shares in Com Hem amounts to 188,950,640. Com Hem currently owns 4,279,455 own shares.

