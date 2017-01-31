

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 30-January-17



Fund Dealing Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 30/01/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,728,788.45 9.6987



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 30/01/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,631,578.80 13.8158



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 30/01/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 265,399.00 16.5874



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 30/01/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,442,828.58 15.1085



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 30/01/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 175000 USD 1,818,032.68 10.3888



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 30/01/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1475000 USD 15,323,733.70 10.389



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 30/01/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 34,825,200.32 12.4154



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 30/01/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 276,814.14 13.1816



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 30/01/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,074,320.67 15.0045



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 30/01/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 141000 EUR 2,132,222.62 15.1221



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 30/01/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,479,884.11 10.5698



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 30/01/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4130000 USD 65,132,464.68 15.7706



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 30/01/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,196,381.54 17.0912



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 30/01/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,159,429.18 16.141



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 30/01/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 279,565.87 13.3127



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 30/01/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 273,618.29 13.0294



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 30/01/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,158,739.88 13.9607



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 30/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,246,521.10 17.3128



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 30/01/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,154,730.02 15.2818



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 30/01/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1820000 GBP 18,054,746.40 9.9202



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 30/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,201,434.26 17.1609



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 30/01/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 271,259.21 16.9537



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 30/01/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,247,439.73 16.9898



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 30/01/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1900000 EUR 24,133,546.57 12.7019



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 30/01/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,657,757.22 17.5719



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 30/01/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,518,045.14 15.0101



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 30/01/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,526,345.68 10.175



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 30/01/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,251,140.96 17.4457



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 30/01/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6450000 USD 96,069,812.14 14.8945



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 30/01/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,802,442.27 5.4321



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 30/01/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,147,752.69 18.1702



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 30/01/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,002,125.90 15.4173



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 30/01/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 886,417.62 13.6372



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 30/01/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 272,183.62 17.0115



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 30/01/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 278,965.27 17.4353



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 30/01/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,398,135.39 17.4263



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 30/01/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,308,872.64 19.3004



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R8



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX