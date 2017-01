PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer spending decreased unexpectedly in December, after rising in the previous two months, figures from the statistical office INSEE showed Tuesday.



Consumer spending fell 0.8 percent month-over-month in December, reversing a 0.6 percent rise in November, which was revised up from 0.4 percent.



Meanwhile, economists had expected a 0.2 percent increase for the month.



The decline in December was mainly caused by lower expenses on energy and food.



At the end of the year, consumption of energy dipped 2.7 percent against a 1.9 percent growth in November. Expenditure on food products registered a decrease of 0.6 percent, marking its third successive monthly fall.



However, consumer spending rebounded 0.9 percent in the fourth quarter, after a 0.4 percent drop in the third quarter.



On an annual basis, consumer spending climbed 1.5 percent in December, slower than the 2.1 percent increase expected by economists.



