2016 in headlines:



-- The best profit in the bank's history -- 12% improvement in profit before tax to DKK 661 million, equivalent to a 21% return on equity -- Core earnings increased to DKK 617 million, exceeding expectations -- High levels of customer satisfaction and willingness to recommend the bank -- The rate of costs was 32.3 - the lowest in Denmark -- Increase in loans of 3% and in deposits of 8% -- Proposed dividend raised from DKK 30 to DKK 36 per share. A new buy-back programme for up to DKK 170 million is also proposed, increasing the total pay-out ratio to 62% -- Expectations for core earnings of DKK 515 - 615 million in 2017, plus the result for the portfolio



Please read the complete Annual Report in the attached pdf.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=612586