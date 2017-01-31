Change in Shares, capital and Votes in Sotkamo Silver Ab

STOCKHOLM, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

It is hereby announced that the number of shares and votes in Sotkamo Silver AB has increased with 1,398,572 shares after the preferential share issue of shares. The shares represent approximately 1,34 % of total number of shares in the Company.

After registration by the Swedish Companies Registration Office, the number of shares and votes in Sotkamo Silver AB has increased to 104,614,562 shares and the share capital to SEK 143,514,965.5. Quota value is approximately SEK 1.37.

The number of outstanding warrants has not increased and is 20,643,198. The Warrant gives the right to subscribe for one (1) share at 4 SEK in August 2017.

Stockholm, January 31st 2017

Timo Lindborg, CEO

Sotkamo Silver AB discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act.

The official Stock Exchange Releases are given in Swedish and there may be differences in the translated versions

About Sotkamo Silver AB:

Sotkamo Silver AB's business concept is to exploit mineral deposits in the Nordic countries with positive social and environmental benefits. Sotkamo Silver owns mineral deposits, which contain silver and gold in Finland as well as zinc and gold in Norway. The Company's main development project is the Silver Mine project in the municipality of Sotkamo.

Sotkamo Silver applies SveMin's & FinnMin's respective rules of reporting for public mining & exploration companies. Sotkamo Silver has chosen to report mineral resources and ore reserves according to the internationally accepted JORC or NI 43-101 code. The company applies International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as approved by the European Union.

The ticker symbol is SOSI in NGM Equity in Stockholm and SOSI1 in NASDAQ OMX Helsinki.

ISIN-code for Sotkamo Silver shares is SE0001057910.

ISIN- code for share warrants series 2016/2017 are SE0008373880

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800R2TQW1OZGYDX93

Read more about Sotkamo Silver on www.sotkamosilver.com or www.silver.fi

The Company's press releases and financial reports are distributed via Cision Sverige and are available on www.silver.fi.

For further information please contact:

Timo Lindborg,

CEO,

Tel: +46-8-304920

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sotkamo-silver/r/change-in-shares-capital-and-votes-in-sotkamo-silver-ab,c2177033

The following files are available for download: