

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks fell broadly on Tuesday after Donald Trump fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates Monday night, adding to concerns surrounding the unpredictability and protectionist trade stance of the new U.S. President.



Lower oil prices and the Bank of Japan's status-quo monetary policy decision also kept investors nervous ahead of the meeting of the FOMC meeting kicking off later in the day.



Japanese shares tumbled as the yen strengthened against the dollar and euro and the Bank of Japan kept its policy settings unchanged at its first meeting of the year, underlining its nervousness about how Trump plans to implement his pro-growth policies.



The central bank raised its economic growth forecasts but left its inflation forecasts largely unchanged, saying that public expectations of price rises 'remained in a weakening phase'.



Meanwhile, a slew of economic reports released today painted a mixed picture of the economy. Japan's industrial production grew 0.5 percent sequentially in December to beat forecasts and the unemployment rate remained steady at 3.1 percent in December as expected, while household spending fell and housing starts growth eased unexpectedly to its lowest level in four months.



The Nikkei average fell 327.51 points or 1.69 percent to 19,041.34, marking its biggest single-day loss since November 9. The broader Topix index closed 1.43 percent lower at 1,521.67. NEC Corp plunged 17.7 percent after the company cut its full-year profit forecast.



Likewise, shares of Hokuriku Electric fell over 10 percent after the company forecast a full-year net loss. Sony Corp dropped 2.3 percent after announcing it will take a nearly $1 billion charge on its movie business.



Australian shares extended losses from the previous session as Trump's stoking of trade tensions curbed risk appetite. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index hit a fresh six-week low before closing down 40.60 points or 0.72 percent at 5,620.90. The broader All Ordinaries index finished 39.30 points or 0.69 percent lower at 5,675.



Mining giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto fell 2-3 percent while smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group climbed 2.8 percent after signaling stronger dividend payouts. Iluka Resources lost 3.1 percent after flagging loss on impairments.



Oil stocks like Oil Search, Beach Energy, Origin Energy and Woodside Petroleum dropped 1-2 percent as oil futures extended losses on worries over rising U.S. output.



Fertility clinic operator Virtus Health slumped 17.7 per cent following a profit downgrade. Education provider Navitas tumbled 6.1 percent as it warned of uncertainty in several of its markets. Sirtex Medical shares were in a trading halt as the biotech firm faces potential legal action over alleged breaches of disclosure obligations.



On the economic front, business conditions in Australia improved sharply in December, the latest survey from National Australia Bank showed with an index score of +11, up from +5 in November. Separately, central bank data showed that total private sector credit in Australia grew 0.7 percent in December from the previous month, beating expectations for 0.5 percent growth.



New Zealand shares joined a global selloff amid investor concerns over a number of ad hoc policy decisions by Trump. The benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index dropped 34.81 points or 0.49 percent to 7,050.75. Meridian Energy lost 4 percent after an unfavorable court ruling over rates paid for its wind farms. The Warehouse Group and Pacific Edge also fell around 4 percent.



Financial markets in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan remained closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. South Korea's Kospi average dropped 16.02 points or 0.77 percent to 2,067.57 as traders returned to their desks after a two-day holiday. Shares of Hyundai Mobis plummeted 9 percent and Hyundai Motor lost 2.1 percent on earnings-related concerns.



India's Sensex was moving down 0.3 percent after the Economic Survey tabled in the Parliament lowered India's GDP growth estimate for the current fiscal year to 6.5 percent, down from 7.6 percent reported in the previous fiscal.



IT stocks were bleeding after the Trump administration introduced the H1B visa Bill in the House of Representatives which calls for doubling the minimum salary of H-1B visa holders to $130,000.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite was declining 0.2 percent and Singapore's Straits Times index was down half a percent while Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was marginally higher.



Overnight, U.S. stocks pulled back from last week's record highs to post their largest drop so far in 2017, as investors pondered the effects of Trump's immigration ban on the economy and markets.



Economic data on consumer spending and housing painted a positive picture of the economy, helping limit losses to some extent. The Dow and the S&P 500 dropped about 0.6 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq shed 0.8 percent.



