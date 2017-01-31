Talent Management and Engagement Experts Achieves Leader Ranking for Third Year in a Row

Saba, a global leader in cloud-based talent management and engagement solutions, today announced that its platform, Saba Cloud, has been named as a Strategic Leader for the third consecutive year in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems. Saba Cloud is the only learning system in this report to be recognised by Fosway Group, a leading European HR analyst firm, as a Strategic Leader that also offers a mid-cost solution in terms of total cost of ownership (TCO).

The annual Fosway Group 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems is a multi-dimensional model that can be used to understand the relative position of solutions and providers predominantly in the UK and European markets. It allows organisations to compare different solutions based on their Performance, Potential, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership and Future Trajectories across the market.

"We have significantly recalibrated our learning system analysis this year reflecting the shift in the marketplace as buyers increasingly adopt non-traditional learning approaches, such as video, social learning and gamification," said David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group. "Saba's on-going innovation in its next-generation learning capabilities reinforces their position as a Strategic Leader, and enables them to help customers accelerate learner engagement as well as manage traditional learning."

In addition to being graded as mid-cost in terms of TCO, Saba was named as a Strategic Leader in the report because its highly scalable, reliable and extensible multi-tenant architecture provides a rich suite of capabilities across a broad scope of features and has the sophistication to meet the needs of complex enterprise-scale customers. The company was also recognised for its strong market performance and customer advocacy, which includes the delivery of new features to its customers four times per year.

"We're honoured to be named as a Strategic Leader by Fosway Group," said John Hiraoka, Chief Strategy Officer of Saba Software. "The recognition of Saba in this report is proof of the importance of the investment we make in the future of our customers through our on-going innovation in our technology and in our relationships with our users. If we expect our customers to invest in us for the long term, we must do the same for them. That's why we never stop thinking about our more than 31 million users and 2,200 customers across 195 countries. From the moment of a technology innovation, to the implementation of Saba Cloud and beyond, we are providing learning solutions that will help companies get to the next step at a cost that works for growing businesses."

Additional details, including the entire Fosway Group 9-Grid™ report for Learning Systems can be found here: http://www.fosway.com/9-grid/learning-systems/

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR and learning analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. Now in its fourth year, the analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 150 customer organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

About Saba

Saba delivers a cloud-based intelligent talent management solution used by leading organisations worldwide to hire, develop, engage and inspire their people. With machine learning at its core, Saba Cloud offers proactive, personalised recommendations on candidates, connections and content to help employees and businesses lead and succeed. It is purpose-built on a highly scalable platform that exceeds industry security and reliability standards. Saba has more than 31 million users and 2,200 customers across 195 countries and 37 languages. Learn more about intelligent talent management at www.saba.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170131005253/en/

Contacts:

Saba

Theresa Damato

tdamato@saba.com