MindLink Announces Strategic Partnership With Mobco

MindLink, provider of secure Chat Enabled Collaboration (CEC) solutions for global businesses, and Mobco, a leading mobile IT firm in Belgium, have today announced a reselling partnership agreement.

Mobco will be offering secure messaging & chat solutions to its clients to support collaborative working on-the-go. A MobileIron partner with over 6 years' experience in working with mobile technologies, MindLink's secure messaging app fits in perfectly with Mobco's mobile business focus.

"Based on our experience in the enterprise market, the customers' mobile journey falls into 4 different phases: device management, intranet access, mobile documents and finally efficiency apps. It is in this 'final' phase that we see most of our customers today and this is exactly where MindLink provides a great solution." says Ulrik Van Schepdael, CEO of Mobco BVBA.

The announcement comes on the back of the first joint customer win in the region as well as several major award allocates including the 'Collaboration App of the Year' 2016.

The ability to share information and collaborate on projects real-time is crucial to any organisation's success in the digital business world. However, security and compliance concerns have set the bar high for enterprise messaging providers. By partnering with Mobco, with its track record and expertise in enterprise mobility, MindLink and Mobco can now bring a new dimension to how sensitive business information is shared within firms when out of the office.

Mobco's strong footprint in the BENELUX region will allow MindLink to expand into a market that is security conscious with demands for tried and tested, enterprise-ready chat solutions.

"Our joint objective of bringing efficiency apps securely on to mobile devices has been a perfect fit for our partnership," says Annekathrin Hase, CMO, MindLink Software. "We have the goal to enable companies to build a digitally-enabled collaborative workplace, all whilst putting major emphasis on data security, privacy and compliance."

MindLink and Mobco are Microsoft partners, with MindLink being also a partner of MobileIron's AppConnect Ecosystem, designed to bring security to mobile devices and apps, and Mobco being a Value Adding Reseller of MobileIron for more than six years.

"We see a lot of our partners extending their portfolio with mobile solutions, as customers are going beyond EMM, while mobile is the most frequent platform to get things done today. Secure Enterprise Messaging will be one of the hot topics this year and we appreciate our Value Added Resellers to extend their portfolio with solutions such as MindLink, which fit perfectly into our Security Ecosystem", says Bernhard Carli, Director Ecosystem EMEA at MobileIron.

MindLink's chat tools have become popular amongst a range of clients, notably financial services firms, governments, pharmaceuticals/healthcare and law firms, who all share a common need for secure & compliant messaging tools whilst catering for dispersed teams and a highly mobile workforce.

About MindLink

MindLink is a highly secure Chat Enabled Collaboration (CEC) platform for global enterprises. Think of MindLink as a secure alternative to WhatsApp' designed for corporate use. Its messaging and chat app encourages employees to stay actively connected, reducing unnecessary email usage.

MindLink offers all modern collaboration features across desktop, mobile and tablet - instant messaging, presence, group chat as well as file sharing & archiving combined with mobility, security, compliance and advanced integrations to provide relevant content to users whilst connecting to UC platforms such as Microsoft Lync & Skype for Business. Sign up for free: http://www.mindlinksoft.com

About Mobco

Mobco is a mobile IT focused company who provides firms the tools to configure, manage and secure all their mobile devices, apps and content.

Mobco's focus is the configuration, management and security of all mobile devices, apps and documents within a corporate. The Mobco certified engineers mobilize businesses since 2010 and have built up references in large finance, public and private sector. In 2015 Mobco was named market leader in its domain of expertise.

Mobco is a privately owned company located near Brussels and project size ranges up to 5000+ devices and includes technology from industry leading suppliers.http://www.mobco.be