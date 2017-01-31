Utena, Lithuania, 2017-01-31 10:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Utenos trikotažas group saw its sales grow by 20.5 percent to reach EUR 22.8 million in 2016. The group's sales in the last quarter of 2016 made up EUR 6.1 million, up by 25.9 percent year-on-year.



The annual sales of Utenos trikotažas in 2016 amounted to EUR 19.6 million and were 22.5 percent higher than in 2015. In the last three months of the year, the sales of the company increased by 31.6 percent year-on-year to EUR 5.2 million.



"The steady growth of the company recorded in 2016 confirms that the business strategy updated a few years ago and focused on higher value-added, environmentally-friendly and high-quality products has produced the desired results. We take account of global trends in clean production and the highest environmental standards, create innovative materials and expand our portfolio of customers who appreciate it," says Algirdas Šabunas, CEO at Utenos trikotažas.



In 2017, Utenos trikotažas officially joined the Detox campaign of Greenpeace and committed itself to eliminating by 2020 any raw materials likely to have adverse effects on humans or the environment from its production chains at all stages of the product life cycle. "In addition to Utenos trikotažas, there are only a few manufacturing companies in the entire world that have fulfilled the conditions set by Greenpeace and acquired the right to join the Detox campaign. This is yet another significant step taken by the company in enhancing its distinctiveness in the competitive textile market," Šabunas added.



Šatrija significantly contributed to the sales growth of the group in 2016. The sales of the specialised clothing manufacturer in 2016 grew by 16.6 percent to reach EUR 3 million.



"This year's growth of Šatrija was driven by three main factors: the diminished impact of Russia's economic crisis, productivity increase, and a continuing contract with the Lithuanian army," Šabunas said.



According to the head of the Utenos trikotažas group of companies, in 2016, Šatrija executed a large order for 12,000 items for Malaysian firefighters, with firefighters of New Zealand and Germany added to the list of the company's customers.



Utenos trikotažas is the largest and one of the most modern knitwear manufacturers in Central and Eastern Europe. The Utenos trikotažas group of companies, which also comprises Šatrija, Gotija and Mrija (Ukraine), is part of the SBA concern. Utenos trikotažas currently owns the Utenos and About retail trade marks.



