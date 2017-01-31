Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S / Annual Financial Report Annual report 2016 31-Jan-2017 / 09:39 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 2016 in headlines: =- The best profit in the bank's history -- 12% improvement in profit before tax to DKK 661 million, equivalent to a 21% return on equity =- Core earnings increased to DKK 617 million, exceeding expectations -- High levels of customer satisfaction and willingness to recommend the bank -- The rate of costs was 32.3 - the lowest in Denmark -- Increase in loans of 3% and in deposits of 8% -- Proposed dividend raised from DKK 30 to DKK 36 per share. A new buy-back programme for up to DKK 170 million is also proposed, increasing the total pay-out ratio to 62% =- Expectations for core earnings of DKK 515 - 615 million in 2017, plus the result for the portfolio Please read the complete Annual Report in the attached pdf. Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated documents https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=6 12586 News Source: NASDAQ OMX The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S Denmark ISIN: DK0060032068 Category Code: ACS TIDM: 0FTC Sequence No.: 3803 End of Announcement EQS News Service 540197 31-Jan-2017

