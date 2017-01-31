sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 31.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

27,815 Euro		+0,42
+1,53 %
WKN: 890459 ISIN: SE0000806994 Ticker-Symbol: JMM 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JM AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JM AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,786
28,495
10:27
31.01.2017 | 10:14
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Conversion of Convertible Debentures in to Shares in JM AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- During January 2017, employees in JM have converted Convertible debentures in to 2,268 shares.

The total issued and outstanding amount of shares in the company is 73,055,255 and 71,450,598 respectively.

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:
Claes Magnus Åkesson, CFO, +46 (0)8 782 89 71

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/jm/r/conversion-of-convertible-debentures-in-to-shares-in-jm-ab--publ-,c2173592

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/1261/2173592/620334.pdf

170131_Conversion of Convertible debentures in to shares in JM AB (publ)


© 2017 PR Newswire