STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- During January 2017, employees in JM have converted Convertible debentures in to 2,268 shares.

The total issued and outstanding amount of shares in the company is 73,055,255 and 71,450,598 respectively.

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:

Claes Magnus Åkesson, CFO, +46 (0)8 782 89 71

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/jm/r/conversion-of-convertible-debentures-in-to-shares-in-jm-ab--publ-,c2173592

The following files are available for download: