STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- During January 2017, employees in JM have converted Convertible debentures in to 2,268 shares.
The total issued and outstanding amount of shares in the company is 73,055,255 and 71,450,598 respectively.
CONTACT:
For additional information, please contact:
Claes Magnus Åkesson, CFO, +46 (0)8 782 89 71
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/jm/r/conversion-of-convertible-debentures-in-to-shares-in-jm-ab--publ-,c2173592
The following files are available for download:
http://mb.cision.com/Main/1261/2173592/620334.pdf
170131_Conversion of Convertible debentures in to shares in JM AB (publ)