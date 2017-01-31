California-headquartered microinverter specialist Enphase Energy (Enphase) announced yesterday in a SEC filing that it is to shed 18% of its global workforce as part of a restructuring drive to increase profitability.

The firm estimates that it will incur approximately $2 million in termination costs and related benefits as it seeks to lower its global staff levels from 543 to something more manageable.

Last fall, Enphase initially warned of an 11% reduction in staffing levels in departments dealing with non-core projects. In this latest round of job cuts, the company does not specify where staffing levels will be trimmed.

A statement issued in the filing by Enphase CEO Paul Nahi speaks of how such a "challenging decision" was necessary in order to create a near-term ...

