

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Tuesday, the Bank of England is scheduled to issue U.K. mortgage approvals for December. The number of mortgage approvals is seen at 68,900 in December versus 67,500 in November.



Ahead of the data, the pound showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the pound rose against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the Swiss franc, it fell against the euro.



As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8560 against the euro, 1.2441 against the Swiss franc, 1.2490 against the U.S. dollar and 142.30 against the yen.



