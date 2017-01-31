

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks held steady in early trade Tuesday as investors digested mixed earnings and pondered the effects of the Trump presidency on the global economy.



The day's economic reports released so far proved a mixed bag, with German retail sales falling 0.9 percent in December from November, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.6 percent, while the country's jobless rate declined to 5.9 percent in January from 6 percent in December.



A gauge of French consumer spending decreased unexpectedly in December, after rising in the previous two months while French consumer inflation advanced 1.4 percent year-on-year in January, marking the highest level in more than four years.



Eurozone inflation, GDP and unemployment data are slated for release later in the day. The Federal Reserve begins its two-day policy meeting later today, with investors looking for cues on the economic outlook and the future path of interest rates.



Investors also await corporate earnings from key companies such as Apple and Facebook and a raft of U.S. economic data including Friday's crucial jobs report.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.20 percent at 363.29 in opening deals after losing as much as 1.1 percent on Monday to post its biggest single-day loss since November, as Trump's travel ban on refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority countries sparked global backlash. The German DAX, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 all were up around 0.3 percent.



Deutsche Bank shares rose over 1 percent after the German lender agreed to pay $425 million (£340 million) to settle an investigation over alleged money laundering in Russia.



Ocado shares soared 8 percent as the British online supermarket reported a rise in full-year profits and said it was well positioned for growth.



Swedish firm H&M group rallied 6 percent on reporting a rise in Q4 profit on the back of an increase in online sales.



Givaudan, a Swiss manufacturer of fragrance and flavor products, tumbled 4 percent after reporting slower sales growth in the fourth quarter.



Finnish pulp and paper firm UPM plummeted 11 percent after issuing a cautious outlook for 2017.



Oil & gas giant Royal Dutch Shell traded slightly higher after it agreed to sell a package of UK North Sea assets to Chrysaor for a total of up to $3.8 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX