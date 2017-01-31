Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Understanding Britain's Social Media Landscape Tribes: Connectology 2017" report to their offering.
Based on an online survey of 5,000 UK adults, the Connectology segmentation has been developed to meet this need and the our report introduces the segments and details the strategies required to successfully communicate with them.
By understanding a target audience's social media motivations, brands can develop the right creative for the right consumer type on the right channel to help elevate their communication above the rest. It can help them determine the opportunity that social media affords them (and subsequently the most appropriate budget to put behind their social media presence and advertising strategy).
Whilst social media has become engrained in our lives, we can sometimes forget how new the channels are.
The advertising strategies utilised by brands are essentially in their infancy, and brands can often forget that social media exists for consumers to engage with each other and not with brands.
Social media is built on the multiple and complex connections of people worldwide. This online community with diverse and limitless interests actively choose content to inform, amuse, and interact with whoever they want, when and how they want. It can be a challenging landscape for a brand to navigate when trying to make meaningful connections with their target audience. Which platforms have longevity and scope? Which platforms are of the moment and who are the most engaged users?
Connectology is your guide to identifying and understanding the different types of social media user in the UK enabling you to make informed and strategic decisions on how to reach, connect and engage with them.
Reasons to Purchase:
Gain insight on both your existing and target audiences and understand what content engages which types of social media user
Dispel the myths and stereotypes surrounding social media marketing and how to embrace best practice
Empower your audience to build and extend your brand profile positively and meaningfully for you
Understand the role social media plays within the whole marketing mix and plan your resource and investment accordingly
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. The Terrain
No time to adapt
The New Wild West
Beware myths about age
Beware myths about sharing
Changes bring challenges
Don't be in the dark
3. The Connectology Segmentation
Savvy Exhibitionists
Super Connectors
Considered Contributors
Social Minimalists
Private Pragmatists
New Traditionalists
4. Insights Implications
Overview insights
Segment specific insights
Summary
5. The Connectology Algorithm
