Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Understanding Britain's Social Media Landscape Tribes: Connectology 2017" report to their offering.

Based on an online survey of 5,000 UK adults, the Connectology segmentation has been developed to meet this need and the our report introduces the segments and details the strategies required to successfully communicate with them.

By understanding a target audience's social media motivations, brands can develop the right creative for the right consumer type on the right channel to help elevate their communication above the rest. It can help them determine the opportunity that social media affords them (and subsequently the most appropriate budget to put behind their social media presence and advertising strategy).

Whilst social media has become engrained in our lives, we can sometimes forget how new the channels are.

The advertising strategies utilised by brands are essentially in their infancy, and brands can often forget that social media exists for consumers to engage with each other and not with brands.

Social media is built on the multiple and complex connections of people worldwide. This online community with diverse and limitless interests actively choose content to inform, amuse, and interact with whoever they want, when and how they want. It can be a challenging landscape for a brand to navigate when trying to make meaningful connections with their target audience. Which platforms have longevity and scope? Which platforms are of the moment and who are the most engaged users?

Connectology is your guide to identifying and understanding the different types of social media user in the UK enabling you to make informed and strategic decisions on how to reach, connect and engage with them.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain insight on both your existing and target audiences and understand what content engages which types of social media user

Dispel the myths and stereotypes surrounding social media marketing and how to embrace best practice

Empower your audience to build and extend your brand profile positively and meaningfully for you

Understand the role social media plays within the whole marketing mix and plan your resource and investment accordingly

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. The Terrain

No time to adapt

The New Wild West

Beware myths about age

Beware myths about sharing

Changes bring challenges

Don't be in the dark

3. The Connectology Segmentation

Savvy Exhibitionists

Super Connectors

Considered Contributors

Social Minimalists

Private Pragmatists

New Traditionalists

4. Insights Implications

Overview insights

Segment specific insights

Summary

5. The Connectology Algorithm

Companies Mentioned

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

McDonald's

Microsoft

Snapchat

Telegraph

Twitter

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wpgpgb/understanding

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170131005570/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Social Media