Cloudian selected ahead of solutions from Scality, Red Hat, and Quantum

Cloudian, Inc., a leading provider of hybrid cloud object storage, has announced that Purity IT, a storage and cloud services provider in Norway, has deployed its HyperStore solution as a key component of its new S3-based public cloud offering.

Based in Oslo, Purity IT is a leading regional provider of backup, disaster recovery and cloud storage services. They have built a public multi-site S3 service based on Cloudian HyperStore. The new service, which also offers local SAN cache and tiering to tape, is intended for use cases including primary storage, archiving and backup.

Cloudian HyperStore was selected ahead of technology from Scality, Red Hat, and Quantum, following a five month proof of concept comparison project. The competing solutions were tested on the following criteria: ease of use, data tiering capabilities, storage policy support, S3 API interoperability, scalability, security, and cost.

Cloudian was selected due to its storage policy flexibility, S3 API interoperability, file support, and data tiering capability. Also important to Purity was the availability of a fully-turnkey appliance, rather than software only. The service enters full production availability this month.

Purity also plans to integrate Cloudian HyperStore into its own cloud portal to deliver a fully automated, self-service, tiered storage solution. Options available to customers will include local virtual machine appliances, Cloudian-based S3 storage services, and tape-based storage for archive.

"We have seen growing demand for object storage as a reliable and cost-effective solution for Big Data requirements," said Lars Olav Habberstad, CEO at Purity. "We tested Scality, Red Hat, and Quantum, but found that only Cloudian object storage delivers the features and S3 interoperability we need. Cloudian HyperStore is now a key part of our Storage as a Service solution."

"Purity has joined service providers throughout Europe by investing in Cloudian HyperStore to create high performance, flexible cloud services," commented Jon Toor, Chief Marketing Officer at Cloudian. "Enterprise customers are choosing service providers like Purity because they can offer the most flexible, cost-effective cloud storage to meet their specific needs."

About Cloudian

Based in Silicon Valley, Cloudian is a leading provider of hybrid cloud object storage systems. Our flagship product, Cloudian HyperStore, enables service providers and enterprises to build reliable, affordable and scalable hybrid cloud storage solutions. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter (@CloudianStorage) and Facebook, or visit us at www.cloudian.com.

About Purity IT

Purity IT are experts in cloud based storage, backup and disaster recovery, designing bespoke solutions for our customers. We provide solutions fitting your company needs, ranging from local to hybrid solutions, or full cloud based services. Purity offers a wide range of cloud services for our customers to choose from. Purity have many of Norway's largest companies on our client list, served from our own data center located in Oslo, Norway. http://www.purity.no/

