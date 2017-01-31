SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- Degreed, the fast-growing company building an engaging, beautiful and intuitive solution to empower and recognize all forms of career-long learning, today announced its first appearance in two new Fosway 9-Grids™, for Learning Systems and Digital Learning.

The Fosway Group, the leading European HR analyst firm, produces its 9-Grid™ model to provide greater context to organizations investing in learning and human capital management technologies. The model provides insight into a vendor's position in the market, showing their performance, potential, market presence, total cost of ownership and expectations for their future trajectory. The 2017 Fosway 9-Grid™ categorizes Degreed as a Potential Challenger, thanks to its fast-growing global presence.

"We are deeply honored that Fosway has recognized Degreed's global momentum. In 2016, we made a substantial investment in expanding our product, business and user-base beyond the United States," said David Blake, CEO and co-founder of Degreed. "In addition to acquiring Gibbon, a European developer of advanced tools for curating learning experiences, we also internationalized and adapted Degreed for nearly a dozen local languages, and hired key people in Canada, Australia, Asia and Europe."

Degreed's inclusion in the Fosway 9-Grid™ follows a year of intense product development and rapid growth, including further expansion across the Americas, Europe and Asia. A growing user-base in multinational corporations and recent client wins in Europe, such as Spanish infrastructure conglomerate, Abertis, and French food services and facilities management company, Sodexo, clearly demonstrate the global demand for Degreed's award-winning solution.

"This year's 9-Grids™ for learning reflect major changes we are seeing in the market, as learning becomes increasingly digital and solutions evolve to meet next generation needs," said David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group. "The Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning reflects a major change in scope as vendors have evolved to now deliver many formats of digital content, new platforms and strategic services to help their customers."

The Degreed platform, which is now accessible via iOS and Android apps, was created in response to the changing learning needs of today's workers and employers. By integrating organizations' internal learning and talent solutions with the world's largest ecosystem of open learning resources (including millions of online courses, videos, articles and podcasts as well as assessments, books, live events and classes), Degreed helps organizations and individuals to target learning at their skills gaps -- however and wherever they build their expertise.

Representatives from Degreed will be on hand to demonstrate Degreed's unique solution at the Learning Technologies exhibition and conference in London on February 1 and 2, 2017. During the February 2 session, "People, Process, Then Technology: The Digital Learning Playbook," Degreed's vice president of product marketing, Todd Tauber, and Intel's Learning Experience Manager, Tom Rynkowski, will discuss how Intel is transforming its employees' learning and development experience.

HR and learning professionals interested in hearing more are encouraged to visit company representatives in Booth No. Q6 at Learning Technologies. Additional information about the event is available at: http://www.learningtechnologies.co.uk/.

For more information about the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems and Digital Learning, visit: http://www.fosway.com/9-grid/.

About Fosway

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR and learning analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organizations in EMEA. Now in its fifth year, the analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 150 customer organizations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

About Degreed

Degreed is an award-winning learning platform built for the way today's workers really build their expertise and grow their careers. Degreed integrates organizations' internal talent systems with the world's largest ecosystem of open learning resources -- over 3 million courses, videos, articles, books, podcasts and more from nearly 1,400 sources. As a result, organizations and their people can discover, share and track all their development, however and wherever they learn. Founded in 2012, Degreed is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in Salt Lake City and Amsterdam.

