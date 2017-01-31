PubMatic, the automation solutions company for an open digital media industry, today announced the appointment of Emma Newman, formerly vice president of international marketing, to the role of Country Manager for the United Kingdom (UK). In her new role, Newman is tasked with growing PubMatic's unique approach to the market and making sure that our customers (both supply and demand) are continually benefitting from our transparent and customer first approach to the market. In addition, Newman will help PubMatic to develop new premium publisher relationships with a particular focus on growing and monetising mobile and video inventory as well as helping them navigate ad decisioning tools such as header bidding and wrapper tags. She will remain in the company's London office and report to Bill Swanson, PubMatic's vice president of EMEA.

The UK remains a key market for PubMatic, as one of the most advanced in terms of programmatic adoption globally. According to a recent report, eMarketer expected advertisers to spend £2.67 billion on programmatic trading in 2016, and anticipates programmatic will account for more than three quarters of overall UK digital ad spend by the end of 2017.

"I couldn't be happier to have Emma running the UK business; programmatic continues to grow and evolve and the UK is very much at the forefront of this evolution. Emma has proven herself to be a great leader and I am sure she will continue to raise the bar with the UK Team," said Swanson. "Emma has proven to be tenacious, responsive and completely in sync with customer and partner needs during her time leading international marketing for PubMatic, and we're thrilled that she is bringing those skills, as well as her deep knowledge of our products and existing relationships with clients, to her new role as country manager."

Newman joined PubMatic in 2014 as senior director of international marketing, rising to the role of vice president of international marketing within a year of joining the company. Prior to PubMatic, Newman held roles in marketing and business operations at iHeartMedia (Clear Channel UK), AOL, and Microsoft.

"Leading the PubMatic UK team as we work with our customers and partners to help them take advantage of the opportunities that the continued evolution of programmatic will offer is an absolute honour," Newman said, commenting on her appointment. "As we move to the next stage of the sector -working with our publishers to help them maintain control of their ad decisioning and supporting our advertiser partners as brand spend continues to shift to programmatic I am thrilled to be a part of such a dedicated and talented team that truly has the best interests of our customers and partners at heart."

