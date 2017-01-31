$1 million Generated for Independent Artists in 2016 by Jamendo

LUXEMBOURG, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Such milestone validates the royalty-free model, bringing steady and fair income to musicians.

The music business has drastically changed and still seems to be looking for the right model, as observed in the past few years with the decline of digital sales and the rise of on-demand streaming. In this ever-evolving landscape, one thing remains obvious: artists are making less money. Not a week goes by without seeing in the media an artist discussing the low level of revenue coming from streaming platforms. These days, musicians and songwriters are left on their own, struggling to find the most efficient way to promote and monetize their music.

With its licensing marketplace, based on a royalty-free model with fair share, Jamendo answers that issue. And with more than $1 million paid to thousands of artists in 2016, it proves to be a valuable model to support music creation.

Jamendo achieves this by placing independent tracks in advertising campaigns for prestigious brands such as Ford, Nestlé, Sony, Huawei or Mercedes-Benz, as well as providing background music to global retailers such as United Colors of Benetton, McDonald's or Swatch. This strategy results in a strong income redistributed directly to artists, with only Jamendo keeping a piece of each revenue and leaving a fair share to the right-holders (up to 65%).

"We are definitely observing a strong increase in the need for music to license, and more and more artists are joining Jamendo to monetize their creations", says Emmanuel Donati, Jamendo's General Manager.

The music licensing business is indeed in fast growth, following the constant increase of videos uploaded across the web. As a matter of fact, 500 hours of video are uploaded on YouTube every minute, and the vast majority contains music. With its services constantly improving, there is reason to believe that Jamendo will reach higher milestones in the near future.

About Jamendo

Jamendo is a worldwide community of independent music, with thousands of artists sharing more than 500,000 tracks to stream and download for free. Jamendo supports independent artists by licensing their songs for commercial use (film, TV, advertising, background music in stores, etc.), generating fair revenue for them.

