Stockholm, January 31, 2017
PRESS RELEASE - NAXS AB (publ)
Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Hong Kong, Canada, Japan or Australia, or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful.
Publication of the NAXS 2016 Annual Report
The NAXS 2016 Annual Report for is available from today on the Company's website, www.naxs.se. The Annual Report is also attached to this notice.
Contact information:
Lennart Svantesson, CEO
Telephone: +46 73 311 00 11
This information is information that NAXS AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11.00 CET on January 31, 2017.
This press release and further information is available on the Company's website: www.naxs.se
NAXS AB (publ)
Corp. Reg. No. 556712-2972
Grev Turegatan 10
114 46 Stockholm, Sweden
Tel: +46 8 611 33 25, E-mail: info@naxs.se
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=612709
