Stockholm, January 31, 2017



PRESS RELEASE - NAXS AB (publ)



Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Hong Kong, Canada, Japan or Australia, or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful.



Publication of the NAXS 2016 Annual Report



The NAXS 2016 Annual Report for is available from today on the Company's website, www.naxs.se. The Annual Report is also attached to this notice.



Contact information:



Lennart Svantesson, CEO



Telephone: +46 73 311 00 11



This information is information that NAXS AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11.00 CET on January 31, 2017.



This press release and further information is available on the Company's website: www.naxs.se



NAXS AB (publ)



Corp. Reg. No. 556712-2972



Grev Turegatan 10



114 46 Stockholm, Sweden



Tel: +46 8 611 33 25, E-mail: info@naxs.se



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=612709