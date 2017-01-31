1) Company name: Fujitsu Cloud Technologies Limited 2) Business: Cloud business 3) Address: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 4) Launch date: April 1, 2017 (scheduled) 5) Representative: Yoshimasa Aikawa 6) Capital: JPY 100 million 7) Shareholder: 100% Fujitsu Limited

1) Company name: Nifty Corporation 2) Business: ISP and web services 3) Address: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 4) Launch date: February 2017 (scheduled) 5) Representative: Kenji Mitake 6) Capital: JPY 100 million 7) Shareholder: 100% Nojima Corporation (after share transfer from Fujitsu on April 1, 2017)

TOKYO, Jan 31, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Nifty Corporation today announced that Fujitsu will position Nifty's consumer ISP business as the successor to a new, Fujitsu-established wholly owned subsidiary. Executed through an absorption-type company split and effective April 1, 2017, the result will be the reorganization of Nifty as a cloud-focused company for enterprises, and a consumer ISP company.Under Fujitsu's new management direction, while moving forward with a shift toward connected services, the company is working to transform its business model to achieve sustainable growth. With this reorganization, Fujitsu and the cloud business company will enhance their coordination, share their respective expertise and customer platforms, and, as a unified group, strengthen their cloud business, which forms the core of connected services.To effectively utilize the expertise and assets that Nifty has developed, while further raising corporate value, the consumer business company will be transferred to Nojima Corporation on April 1, 2017.1. Enterprise business focused on cloud businessHaving rolled out the FUJITSU Digital Business Platform MetaArc, its digital business platform to support the digital transformations of its customers, Fujitsu seeks to optimize customer systems and contribute to their business. By combining Fujitsu's cloud business expertise and customer platform with the expertise and performance of the Nifty Cloud developed by Nifty, the companies will further enhance their cloud business platforms. Specifically, with regard to Nifty Cloud, which is achieving significant sales growth, Fujitsu will work to continue to leverage such characteristics to quickly deliver agile services to customers, adding it to the FUJITSU Cloud Service K5 lineup of Fujitsu cloud services. This will work to enhance its ability to meet customer cloud usage needs. Aiming to further strengthen its MetaArc and K5 offerings, Fujitsu will work closely with the cloud business company to meet the cloud needs of its customers.Overview of the Cloud Business Company (as of April 1, 2017)2. Consumer company focused on the ISP businessFor the consumer company that will retain the ISP business, Fujitsu will transfer its entire shareholding in the company to Nojima Corporation, making it part of the Nojima Group.Placing its highest priority on maintaining Nifty's brand value, service offerings, and customer platform, the consumer business company will leverage synergies with the sales capabilities and physical network of stores of the Nojima Group to continue to expand its business. As a core company in the IoT field within the Nojima Group, which seeks to position itself as a "smart-life" hub for the IoT era, the consumer business company will seek to fully mobilize the planning and development capabilities it has refined over many years in the areas of networks and web services as it moves ahead to raise corporate value by the continuing delivery of novel services.Overview of the Consumer Business Company (as of April 1, 2017)About NIFTY CorporationNIFTY Corporation is one of Japan's leading internet service providers (ISPs) which has been providing Internet-access services and a variety of web services since it was founded in 1986. We are also the leading public cloud provider in Japan, which has over 5,000 user case studies. We provide high-quality, secure and safe services to support to make our customers daily lives more convenient and prosperous. For more information, please see http://www.nifty.co.jp/english/About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 159,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702; ADR:FJTSY) reported consolidated revenues of 4.7 trillion yen (US$41 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016. For more information, please see http://www.fujitsu.com.* Please see this press release, with images, at:http://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.